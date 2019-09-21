Jake Fromm’s Girlfriend Caroline Ostman Played Volleyball at Georgia

Jake Fromm’s girlfriend Caroline Ostman is a former volleyball player at the University of Georgia. It is unclear when the couple first started dating, but Fromm posted his first Instagram photo with Ostman on October 19, 2018.

It looks like over the offseason the couple took in plenty of weddings. Fromm posted a photo with Ostman implying that both his dancing skills and ability to tie a proper tie could use some work.

“Well, she taught me how to dance but we’re still figuring out how to tie a tie,” Fromm noted on Instagram.

Jake Fromm’s Girlfriend Caroline Ostman Was a Standout College Volleyball Player

Like Fromm, Ostman was a student-athlete at Georgia playing outside hitter on the volleyball team, but she missed her junior season in 2017 with a knee injury, per Georgia Athletics. Ostman is from Acworth, Georgia and graduated from Harrison High School. She majored in finance while at Georgia. Here are a few notable stats from Ostman’s volleyball career, per Georgia athletics.

Saw action in 27 matches with 12 starts…Finished with 118 kills, 182 digs, 16 assists, eight aces and seven blocks in 90 sets played [2017]

Ostman was a three-year team captain in high school and helped her team go 188-29 over her career. Ostman’s high school squad made the state finals in 2011 and 2012.

Fromm & Ostman Both Love the Outdoors

Fromm has been outspoken about his love of all things outdoors. Earlier this year, Ostman posted a photo of the couple dressed up with instructions to “swipe right” for where they would rather be. The second photo showed Ostman and Fromm on a boat catching fish.

Leading up to the Notre Dame game, Ostman and Fromm celebrated their anniversary. This prompted Ostman to post a photo on Instagram of the couple decked out in hunting gear along with a heartfelt message.

Can’t even begin to explain the joy I feel when I’m with this man. I am in constant awe of his heart for the Lord and others. He is one of the hardest working humans I’ve ever known and is determined to be his best at anything and everything he does. He leads and loves me so well. Praise the Father for His intention and provision in our lives. Happy Anniversary babe, loving you is easy. Ecclesiastes 4:9-10💛

During SEC Media Days, Fromm discussed why he loves fishing and other outdoor activities.

“You have to do a ton of things as a student-athlete,” Fromm told TheEagle.com. “For me, it provides an escape, a getaway, to slow things down. Life has passed me very fast. I remember when I just came in as a freshman, and now I’m sitting here in Year 3 at SEC Media Days. It definitely flies by fast. And for me, it provides me a place to slow things down and enjoy God’s creation and really just appreciate life.”