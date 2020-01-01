Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan & GF Sarah Becraft Go Instagram Official

The No. 12 Auburn Tigers (9-3) will face No. 18 Minnesota (10-2) in the Outback Bowl on New Years Day, and all eyes will be on Golden Gophers’ quarterback Tanner Morgan.

With Head Coach P.J. Fleck and Morgan leading the team, the Gophers are scoring an average of 34.3 points a game. And with star wide receiver, Rashod Bateman, who has 1,170 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season, fans have good reason to believe they have a shot to beat out Auburn on January 1, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida — despite the fact that the Tigers are 7-point favorites to win.

While no one doubts Morgan’s talent on the field, he’s thrown for 2,975 yards, with 28 touchdowns, during the 2019 season, viewers of the Outback Bowl can’t help but wonder about the sophomore’s life off the field. Is Minnesota’s quarterback dating anyone special? The answer is yes. Morgan’s beautiful girlfriend is named Sarah Becroft, and it was only a few months ago when couple took their relationship public.

Morgan & Becroft Made Their Instagram Debut As A Couple In September

On September 15, Minnosta’s 6’2, 215-pound quarterback showed his soft side by sharing two incredibly sweet photos of him and Becraft. He captioned the post, “Hebrews 10:24-25,” which according to Biblgateway.com, is “And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, 25 not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another—and all the more as you see the Day approaching.”

It’s an apt caption since Christian faith is huge part of Morgan’s life. He has a tattoo on his forearm that features a cross with the alpha and omega symbols which is based on Revelations 22:13 – “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and last, the Beginning and the End.”

While Becroft, who also studies at University of Minnesota, keeps her Instagram set to private, she leaves sweet and witty comments his public posts. On the athlete’s most recent photo, in which Morgan looks like a slick beast throwing passes in the rain, Becrfot commented, “Do you even life bro?” and on a picture of Morgan flexing in his uniform she wrote, “Look at my mannnnn!” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Morgan & Becraft Spent The Holidays Together

In an impossibly cute photo, Morgan shared a picture of the couple making gingerbread cookies over the holidays. While Morgan is originally from Union, Kentucky, Becroft grew up in Chanhassen, Minneosta, so it’s likely they met once the quarterback was drafted to join the Golden Gophers.

Becroft will be cheering on Morgan during his big prime-time start on New Year’s Day, while his team is already singing his praises. The quarterback has already broken the Minnesota record for touchdown passes in single season, and is a huge reason why Gophers earned a spot in the Outback Bowl

Coach Fleck told Twincities.com, “He’s consistent. Maybe one of the best teammates I’ve ever seen. He elevated everybody. It doesn’t matter who they are. That is the one thing I love about him.”

Bateman, his No. 1 receiver said, “He’s probably the best leader I’ve been around.”

