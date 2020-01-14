LSU’s Burrow Breaks Single-Season Passing TD Record vs. Clemson [WATCH]

If you are going to break one of college football’s all-time single-season offensive records, why not do it on the stage of the national title game.

LSU’s senior quarterback Joe Burrow broke the single-season FBS record for most touchdown passes with his fourth passing TD in Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship against Clemson.

Another one. Thaddeus Moss scored TD No. 2 … and @randymoss was all about it 👏 pic.twitter.com/NTvQbYCSwK — ESPN (@espn) January 14, 2020

The record-breaking toss was a four-yard pass to tight end Thaddeus Moss – the son of Randy Moss – and gave LSU a 35-25 lead in the third quarter.

Burrow, this season’s Heisman winner, passed former Hawaii QB Colt Brennan’s mark of 58 TD passes. He also surpassed Brennan’s record of total touchdowns responsible for in a season with 64.

Joe Burrow rewrites FBS history with his 5th TD of the #NationalChampionship ▪️ Most TD responsible for in a single season (64)

▪️ Most pass TD in a single season (59) pic.twitter.com/qPvyqpox7W — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 14, 2020

The senior got off to a slow start in the biggest game of his life, as Clemson was able to get to him with early pressure including a hit that appeared to shake him up heading into halftime.

But Burrow made the necessary adjustments, throwing for over 400 yards and (update) five TDs. The dynamic superstar has accounted for six total scores on the night, having also run for a three-yard TD in the second quarter.

The clear-cut favorite to be the No. 1 pick in this April’s NFL draft, Burrow has taken the college football world by storm this season.

It’s been a meteoric rise for the transfer from Ohio State, whose odds to win the Heisman opened as high as 200-1 coming into this season.