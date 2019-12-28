The Story Behind Joe Burrow’s Ohio State Transfer

Joe Burrow began his college career at Ohio State before transferring to LSU where he has blossomed into a premier quarterback. Burrow played sparingly at Ohio State behind Dwayne Haskins and J.T. Barrett while he was with the Buckeyes. The main motivation for Burrow transferring was to earn a starting job elsewhere.

Burrow played in five games during his freshman season passing for 226 yards and two touchdowns. He played in four games his second season in Columbus throwing for 61 yards. Despite playing just two seasons at Ohio State, Burrow was technically a graduate transfer which allowed him to play immediately at LSU, per ESPN.

The LSU quarterback released a statement on Twitter on May 8, 2018, announcing he was transferring. Burrow was also considering Florida and Nebraska before landing in Baton Rouge, per ESPN.

“After weeks of struggling with this decision, I have decided to leave Ohio State and explore other options. My teammates and coaches all know the love I feel for them. I will decide where I will play next year in the coming weeks,” Burrow noted on Twitter.

Burrow was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and the eighth-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country, per 247 Sports. Burrow’s additional offers included West Virginia, Virginia Tech, NC State, Vanderbilt and Boston College.

Urban Meyer Noted That Joe Burrow Did “Everything He Could” to Win the Ohio State Starting QB Job

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer noted that Burrow was close to becoming the starter. After Burrow transferred, Meyer explained that he did “everything he could to win the spot.”

“Very tough conversation in a positive way,” Meyer noted, per Saturday Down South. “Joe Burrow, the last two weeks of spring practice, did about everything he could to win that spot. I really haven’t talked much about this, but it was right there. Joe and his family and I had open conversation all the way throughout, including conversation after the season about how we’re going to handle the spring. Ryan Day did a phenomenal job. Even Joe and his family were very gracious and thankful.”

Burrow Was Given the Nickname of “John Burrow” at Ohio State & the QB Admitted He “Wasn’t Ready” to Play

Burrow is beloved by many Ohio State fans as if he is still with the program, but there were growing pains when he was in Columbus. Burrow was given the nickname “John Burrow” because Barrett’s first name was also Joe, per Yahoo Sports. The LSU quarterback was candid about his time with the Buckeyes noting he “wasn’t ready” to play.

“I wasn’t ready to play at all, and everyone knew it,” Burrow said, per Yahoo Sports. “I started from the bottom, and working and working and working. That’s a theme with all the great quarterbacks, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees. They didn’t have it easy at any point.”

Burrow had a solid first year at LSU, but it was his final season in a revamped Joe Brady offense where he emerged as a top quarterback. After Burrow won the Heisman Trophy, Ohio State tweeted out a photo of the quarterback in a Buckeyes uniform.

“Just a kid from Southeast Ohio. Congratulations, @Joe_Burrow10,” the Ohio State Football account tweeted.

Just a kid from Southeast Ohio. Congratulations, @Joe_Burrow10.

