Athletes and Celebrities Mourn, React to Kobe Bryant’s Shocking Death

The shocking death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant rocked the world Sunday TMZ broke the devastating news Sunday afternoon. Bryant was 41-years old.

BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Has Died In A Helicopter Crash https://t.co/42oINV9ZUU — TMZ (@TMZ) January 26, 2020

TMZ reported Bryant died in a helicopter crash that happened in Calabasas Sunday morning, with Bryant and at least four other people confirmed dead. Bryant’s wife Vanessa was not one of those confirmed dead, according to TMZ. His private helicopter has been his transportation mode of choice for years.

The reactions to Bryant’s sudden and tragic death were of disbelief at first; many began hoping and praying the news wasn’t true. Both Twitter and TMZ were crashing at times due to the frantic reaction of fans hoping the news wasn’t true.

This can’t be true. I’m going to wait for official word. Sorry. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 26, 2020

Please don’t tell me this is true . Not Kobe — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 26, 2020

NFL star J.J. Watt was among those who couldn’t believe the news, saying: “Can’t be true. Just can’t be. Truly, truly horrific. Rest in Peace Kobe.” Running back Le’Veon Bell also expressed his utter shock, saying simple: “I can’t believe it…”

Can’t be true.

Just can’t be.

Truly truly horrific. Rest In Peace Kobe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

I can’t believe it… — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) January 26, 2020

Kobe’s legacy will live on so powerfully throughout history. We were lucky to witness such excellence. Best course of action is to incorporate mamba mentality in your life and celebrate his existence and the impact he had on the game, his family and the people who adored him. — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) January 26, 2020

Patrick Mahomes and Richard Sherman, who will be facing off in Super Bowl LIV next Sunday, both expressed shock and remorse. Tom Brady also paid his respects.

Just don’t have the words…. #Kobe — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 26, 2020

Man not Kobe… Prayers to his family and friends! #RIPMamba — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

NBA legends and rising stars far and wide also began pouring out love and sadness and shock all at once.

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

All the Lessons

All the Advice

Every word you ever told me…

Will stick with me forever Thank You Kobe🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/WPCdHg3iyt — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020

NO PLEASE🙏 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020

Beyond devastated… my big brother… I can’t, I just can’t believe it — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers also paid their respects to their former superstar.

We can confirm that Kobe Bryant passed away today from the causes of a helicopter accident. The entire Los Angeles Lakers family wishes to support their family and friends. RIP KOBE 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/FdqwpAFoGY — Los Angeles Lakers (@LakersLosAngel) January 26, 2020

The entire sports world was rocked by the news of Bryant’s death. Soccer star Megan Rapinoe tweeted: “heart going out to the Bryant family right now.”

Heart going out to the Bryant family right now. ❤️. RIP @kobebryant — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 26, 2020

Celebrities also paid their respects in droves. Pop star Bruno Mars called Bryant a “real life super hero.”

Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020

Kobe is G. Will always be remembered @kobebryant A Sad day. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) January 26, 2020

So awful. 41 years old. My condolences go out to the families of Kobe Bryant and all those aboard. https://t.co/wJYVMKDwjn — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) January 26, 2020

I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

Bryant just tweeted at LeBron James last night after James passed his point total. “Much respect my brother.”

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

The story is still developing, and we will keep you updated as it develops further.

