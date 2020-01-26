Athletes and Celebrities Mourn, React to Kobe Bryant’s Shocking Death

The shocking death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant rocked the world Sunday TMZ broke the devastating news Sunday afternoon. Bryant was 41-years old.
TMZ reported Bryant died in a helicopter crash that happened in Calabasas Sunday morning, with Bryant and at least four other people confirmed dead. Bryant’s wife Vanessa was not one of those confirmed dead, according to TMZ. His private helicopter has been his transportation mode of choice for years.
The reactions to Bryant’s sudden and tragic death were of disbelief at first; many began hoping and praying the news wasn’t true. Both Twitter and TMZ were crashing at times due to the frantic reaction of fans hoping the news wasn’t true.
NFL star J.J. Watt was among those who couldn’t believe the news, saying: “Can’t be true. Just can’t be. Truly, truly horrific. Rest in Peace Kobe.” Running back Le’Veon Bell also expressed his utter shock, saying simple: “I can’t believe it…”
Patrick Mahomes and Richard Sherman, who will be facing off in Super Bowl LIV next Sunday, both expressed shock and remorse. Tom Brady also paid his respects.
NBA legends and rising stars far and wide also began pouring out love and sadness and shock all at once.
The Los Angeles Lakers also paid their respects to their former superstar.
The entire sports world was rocked by the news of Bryant’s death. Soccer star Megan Rapinoe tweeted: “heart going out to the Bryant family right now.”
Celebrities also paid their respects in droves. Pop star Bruno Mars called Bryant a “real life super hero.”
Bryant just tweeted at LeBron James last night after James passed his point total. “Much respect my brother.”
The story is still developing, and we will keep you updated as it develops further.
