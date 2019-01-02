Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, are expecting their fourth child together. On Tuesday, January 1, the retired basketball player announced the exciting news on his Instagram account.

“Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna, and Bianka. New Year, New Baby! Baby Mamba on the Way 2019,” Bryant wrote. He also used the hashtags “#blessed #bryantbunch #daddysprincesses #love #2019.”

The Bryants are already parents to three daughters, Natalia, 15, Gianna, 12, and Bianka, 2.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Was Still in High School When She Met Kobe

Vanessa Cornejo Ubrieta was born in Huntington Beach, California, to Mexican parents, but took her stepfather Stephen Laine’s last name.

She was dancing in a music video when she met her now-husband and the two experienced an instant attraction. After they started dating she was so inundated with photographers at Marine High School that she had to finish her studies at home.

She married Bryant when she was just 19 years old; Kobe was 22 at the time.

2. Kobe’s Parents Didn’t Want Him to Marry Her

Kobe’s parents boycotted the wedding because they thought Vanessa was too young — and didn’t sign a prenup.

The couple went on to have two daughters, Natalia, born in 2003, and Gianna three years later. The births of grandchildren helped heal the rift with Kobe’s parents. Two years ago, the couple welcomed their third daughter, Bianka. In 2019, they will become a family of six.

3. She Stood by Kobe When he Was Accused of Rape

Vanessa stood by Kobe when he was accused of raping a 19-year-old hotel employee in Eagle, Colorado, in the summer of 2003.

The case was dropped the following year after the accuser refused to testify, but Kobe appeared at an infamous press conference with his wife by his side to talk publicly about the scandal and allegedly bought her a diamond ring to help win Vanessa’s forgiveness.

4. She Had a Miscarriage & Kobe Blamed Himself for the Loss

In early 2005, Vanessa suffered a miscarriage due to an ectopic pregnancy, the perilous condition that happens when the egg is fertilized outside the uterus.

Ten years later, Bryant opened up about the tragic loss, taking the blame for his wife’s miscarriage.

“[It’s] something I gotta carry forever. The reality is it happened because of me. That’s something I have to deal with,” he told the New York Daily News.

In the Showtime documentary “Kobe Bryant’s Muse,” the former Lakers player also spoke about losing the baby and how he felt as though it was his fault.

“The reality is it happened because of me. That’s something I have to deal with. We were expecting…and um…expecting our second child during that time…and there was just so much stress, she actually, she actually miscarried,” he said.

5. She Filed for Divorce in 2011

Vanessa Bryant filed for divorce from Kobe in 2011 after the couple his a rough patch.

“Vanessa Bryant filed for divorce Friday in the Orange County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences, and will get the sprawling Newport Coast estate as part of the divorce settlement already struck by the couple. Her estranged husband bought the home in 2001, the year the couple married. His current living arrangements are unknown. Vanessa Bryant signed the papers on Dec. 1. Kobe Bryant signed his response on Dec. 7 and it was filed Friday, according to the documents,” Fox Sports reported at the time.

The two were able to work through their differences and ended up staying together.