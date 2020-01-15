NCIS Los Angeles Actor Has Deontay Wilder Over Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are gearing up to collide on February 22 in MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their original bout ended in a controversial split draw, according to Giannis P. Wilder was able to Knockdown Fury twice, once in the 9th and once in 12th round. However, Fury was able to beat the ten count both times during their first fight in December 2018, at the Staple Center in Los Angeles.

On Monday, Wilder revealed that he told Fury two years ago, that he was going to baptize him.

“I told Fury 2 years ago, I was going to baptize him, and I did just that. Rising up is part of the baptism… But this time around, it’s a different story. This is called unfinished business. said Deontay Wilder, there will be no getting up for Fury in the rematch.

According to Heavy’s Kelsey McCarson, Fury predicted that he would put Wilder to sleep in the second round.

“I’ll meet you, Deontay, in the middle of the ring… Just watch out for the right hands because you’re going to sleep in 2 rounds,” said Fury.

Former amateur and professional boxer Don Wallace on Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury’s Rematch

In a recent interview with former boxer turned actor Don Wallace, who was recently featured on NCIS Los Angeles. Shared his opinion on February 22nd’s rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

“That’s a hard match for me to call honestly. I like Deontay [Wilder]. I think Deontay [Wilder] has knockout power. My man Mark Breland, who I’ve trained within the amateurs and I’ve known from my amateur days. He got a great bunch of experience, and he is a great fighter, an Olympian, and an amazing athlete. So, Wilder has an excellent corner. The thing about this fight is that [Tyson] Fury has been very, very awkward in the past, and also has that knockout power,” Wallace told me.

“Both of those guys can hurt each other the first fight was really close. [Deontay]Wilder knocked [ Tyson] Fury down, and he got up like ‘The Undertaker’; it was kind of scary, to be honest with you. He got up at like nine or something I was like whoa. With that said, it is really hard for me to call because they are both really good. If Wilder executes the jab properly, I think he could catch him with that right hand. But, honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if either one of them wins.”

Per Fanatics View, after Monday’s press conference, Deontay Wilder revealed, after looking back at the first fight, that he was trying to force things instead of being patient.

“I’m saying I overly excited and too anxious and trying to do something that I know I can do. I normally do on a day to day basis the natural ability that I have. Instead of being patient and letting it come to me,” said Wilder. “Like I always say, I don’t know when it is coming, but I know its coming, and when it comes down, baby goodnight, I try to force it.”

