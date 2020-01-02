Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Celtics’ Enes Kanter in WWE?

It has been heavily documented that Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is a fan of the WWE. Dating back to 2010, when he was a member of the Kentucky Wildcats and made his entrance as the legendary Undertaker at Big Blue Madness.

Big Blue Maddness 2010 Kentucky Wildcats Enes Kanter makes his entrance as The Undertaker! 2010-10-17T00:39:32.000Z

After the game, Kanter’s former coach John Calipari shared his thoughts on the introduction. Stating that, “It was funny as hell, and the fans flipped out.“There were people falling from the upper deck to the lower deck when he came out.”

Back in 2018, Kanter had the opportunity to meet several WWE Superstar, such as former Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, Natalya Neidhart, Nia Jax, and Dana Brooke, and the Undertaker himself during their visit to Madison Square Garden.

Back in November of 2018, I spoke with Kanter, and he shared with me that “I would like to be apart of Wrestlemania at some point in the future if my schedule will allow it, and it would be amazing.”

On September 9, 2019, Kanter was featured on Raw Exclusive in a match against WWE 24/7 R-Truth at Madison Square Garden. Kanter would go on to win his first-ever WWE Championship in the process by pining Truth 1,2,3 in the middle of the ring.

Could We See Enes Kanter and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Ring?

Last month, before the Boston Celtics took on the Dallas Mavericks, Enes Kanter spoke to Fanatics View after the Celtics morning shootaround. During the interview session, Kanter was asked could we see him and the NBA’s MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo in the ring together.

“Not as a tag team, but maybe yes, as opponents,” said Kanter.

Enes Kanter says Hedo Turkoglu is a "Lap Dog", Updates Turkey Situation + Thoughts on Luka Doncic

Like Kanter, The Greek Freak is also a fan of the WWE. He was in Chicago on Christmas in 2017 to watch a show in the Windy City with his family and was interviewed backstage by Charly Caruso or [Charly Arnolt] if you’ve seen her on ESPN’s First Take filling in for Molly Qerim.

“Just to see Monday Night Raw. My family wanted to come to see, so brought them,” said Antetokounmpo.

The following night the Milwaukee Bucks were taking on the Chicago Bulls. But, “I have been watching since I was a little kid. This my second time and come see them, and it’s going to be fun tonight.

He would say if he had the opportunity to meet John Cena, it would be a dream from his because he and his family have been fans of the 16-time WWE champion for years.

Before the Bucks took on the Los Angeles Lakers, members of the Bucks such as Wesley Matthews, Rob Lopez, Giannis Antetokounmpo can be seen conducting their own WWE match as their pre-game warmup. Matthews would deliver the most electrifying move in sports entertainment the “people’s elbow” on Lopez, and Antetokounmpo pinned him for the 1,2,3. The viral video even caught the attention of the ‘The Great One’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Who tweeted the response, “I smell it. Heart stoppin’, elbow droppin’.”

The Rock is not the only WWE Superstar to respond to one of the Bucks’ viral videos. Former WWE Smackdown Tag team champion Dash Wilder of ‘The Revival’ challenge ‘The Greek Freak’ to a fight.

This season Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2, 12.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game for the Milwaukee Bucks through 32 games. Giannis Antetokounmpo has also led the Bucks to the best record in the NBA at 31-5, while Enes Kanter is averaging 8.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in 24 games for the Celtics. The Celtics are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 23-8 and 5 and a half games behind the Milwaukee Bucks.

