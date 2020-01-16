Will Patriots Trade for Star Receiver this Offseason?

Looking back on the 2019 season, the New England Patriots met their demise with an inability to get things going offensively. While the running game, which struggled for much of the year, found its groove late, passing became a major problem for New England.

That may be attributed to a revolving door at the receiver position throughout the year. From star receivers Josh Gordon, Antonio Brown, and Demaryius Thomas all making brief stints with New England throughout the year to injuries suffered by Julian Edelman, Gunner Olszewski, Mohamed Sanu, and Phillip Dorsett, there was rarely a consistent group of receivers on the field at once.

Now, quarterback Tom Brady is a free agent and the entire Patriots’ offense may be in deep trouble should he depart. But the Patriots could make it desirable for Brady to return should they strike a deal for a star receiver like Odell Beckham Jr.

Recently in the news for handing out cash on camera to LSU players, Beckham has not been shy of the spotlight throughout his career. But is that something the Patriots want to introduce to their locker room?

More About That Money

Clearly, money is on Beckham’s mind given he’s just handing out to players at his alma mater. And that might be a major problem for the Patriots. New England has needs at other positions this offseason with several key free agents vying for contracts.

Should the Patriots pursue Beckham, someone that Brady appears to be building a close relationship with, it might end up putting New England at a disadvantage. Sure, New England would get a talented receiver and can retool with 12 draft picks as well, but the receiver isn’t the biggest area of need on the team.

New England still has to address the tight end position with hopes of luring in someone like Eric Ebron. There’s also outside linebacker with both Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins entering free agency and looking for big contracts. Not to mention interior offensive line with David Andrews’ future in doubt and second-team All-Pro Joe Thuney likely leaving as well.

What Would Patriots Have to Give Up?

Undoubtedly, trading for Beckham wouldn’t be cheap. The Patriots may have to sacrifice their first-round pick, much like they did for Brandin Cooks in 2017. New England needs that first-rounder this year to potentially address several key positions, including quarterback.

The Browns may be willing to trade Beckham for a slightly discounted price given the drama he’s created both in-season and over the past week. Besides, with a new head coach coming in looking to make a few changes, Beckham may become more expendable for the right price.

But although New England has a need at receiver and putting together a star-studded roster would be attractive for Brady to return, a trade for Odell Beckham Jr. simply isn’t realistic this offseason given the Patriots tight salary cap restrictions.

