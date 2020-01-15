Raiders Legends Denied Once Again in Hall of Fame Chase

Another year has gone by and it’s another year where two of the greatest Raiders ever will be denied entrance into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Tom Flores was the first to find out he missed the cut. The Hall of Fame chose theatrics over facts by inducting current TV commentators Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson. Flores’ resume easily stands up to Johnson’s and is without a doubt more impressive than Cowher’s.

The other snub was Cliff Branch, who passed away late in 2019. The legendary wide receiver has long been considered one of the biggest Hall of Fame snubs ever and that fact is going to continue. Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Harold Carmichael was inducted, but as ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez pointed out, Branch’s resume was more impressive when factoring in the postseason.

Super Bowl XV – Carmichael (5 catches for 83 yards); Branch (5 catches for 67 yards and 2 TDs). #Raiders 27, #Eagles 10. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) January 15, 2020

Former Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler was long considered a Hall of Fame snub until he was finally inducted shortly after his death. It was thought that Branch might get a similar treatment, but that wasn’t the case. This isn’t even mentioning Jim Plunkett, who has also yet to get in despite winning two Super Bowls.

Fans Furious Over Decision

Fans get mad about everything that goes against their team, but the Hall of Fame should be held accountable for this obvious oversite. If we’re talking facts, there is absolutely no reason whatsoever that Bill Cowher should’ve gotten into the Hall of Fame before Tom Flores. People on Twitter went after the organization for their decision.

I’ve obviously ruined this for everybody now by pointing out the facts. Bill Cowher? Somebody owes Tom Flores an explanation other than — “we wanted to do this on a national TV studio show.” — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) January 13, 2020

You just can't tell me staying in the public consciousness didn't factor in here. Two current TV guys win. Raiders legend Tom Flores loses out. I'm sorry. I'm sure my mentions will be impacted, but whatever. That's bullshit. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) January 13, 2020

Full disclosure, I remain disappointed that coaches Tom Flores and Don Coryell do not have a home in Canton. #Deserving — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) January 13, 2020

I don't understand why make Tom Flores go through this process if he is disregarded at the last round.

My heart breaks for him! pic.twitter.com/3g3949OnM1 — AFL GODFATHER (@NFLMAVERICK) January 13, 2020

There are many who aren’t even Raider fans who recognize the ridiculous nature of Flores getting snubbed once again. The legendary coach’s time will come, but it should’ve happened years ago. Cliff Branch’s family also addressed the wide receiver not getting in.

Thank you Raider Nation for all the support and kind words through the Hall of fame process. We are still hoping one day Cliff Branch is in the Pro Football HOF. #Raiders #RaiderNation — Cliff to Canton (@soreed10) January 15, 2020

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Tom Flores Reacts

Though Branch is no longer with us, Flores remains an active part of Raider Nation. He spoke with The Athletic’s Vic Tafur about the theatrics of Jimmy Johnson and Bill Cowher finding out they were inducted on TV. The former coach was clearly not happy.

“To be honest with you, I was really shocked the way they did it,” Flores said. “It was not only a surprise, but I thought I was misled about my chances of getting in. I was very disappointed.”

According to Tafur, Branch texted Flores the day before he died and told him, “You’re in, Coach.”

Considering Flores almost made the cut on the regular ballot in 2018, it seemed he was a lock to make it in as a member of the Centennial Class. For reasons unknown, that wasn’t what happened and two coaches who had never made the regular ballot beat him. The wounds are still fresh for Flores, but he still took a jab at the Hall of Fame’s process.

“The way it was done was a little ludicrous,” Flores said. “I’m a little down right now, so I don’t want to say too much.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame owes Flores an explanation. It makes no logical sense why he wouldn’t get in this year. If they don’t rectify this issue in 2021, then there are serious problems with the induction process that need to be addressed.

READ NEXT: Willie Brown Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

