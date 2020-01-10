Jadeveon Clowney Throws More Fuel on Eagles Controversy

The Seahawks moved on to the next round of the NFL playoffs, while the Eagles are at home firing coaches.

That’s the way the egg gets scrambled sometimes. Or, in the case of Carson Wentz, how you have to deal with a devastating head injury. Whatever your opinion on the controversial hit from Jadeveon Clowney — the one that concussed Wentz and dashed the Eagles’ playoff hopes — the Seahawks’ fiery pass-rusher is done talking about it. Next question. On to Green Bay.

Clowney, who recorded one of seven Seattle sacks in their 17-9 win over Philadelphia, told reporters that he hasn’t heard from the league office about possibly being fined or suspended. The NFL typically takes until Saturday to review plays deemed questionable, so there could still be a punishment coming down. Either way, Clowney doesn’t seem to care.

“We’re still playing. I’m past that,” Clowney said, via the Seattle Times. “I’m on to Green Bay. I’m just looking forward to this game.”

Clowney's full answer when asked about the controversy on the hit on Carson Wentz: "We're still playing. I’m past that. I’m on to Green Bay, Just looking forward to this game.'' When asked if he'd heard from NFL, just repeated that he's past that. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 9, 2020

Ironically, the one sack Clowney was credited for in the wild-card round wasn’t on Wentz. He got that one later in the game after dropping backup Josh McCown. The pass-rusher is dealing with his own injury, too. He suffered a core muscle issue back on Nov. 11 and it hurts him to cough. Clowney was a limited participant at Thursday’s practice.

“Sometimes it gets worse, sometimes it’s the same, so you just try to deal with it,” he said.

Carson Wentz Called ‘Heroic’ for Staying in Game

In the old days, you never came out of a game. Tape it up and go back in. That included memorizing the answers to concussion tests. Not anymore.

Not after the league cracked down on head injuries and people started realizing that the brain is a pretty important organ to keep intact. On Thursday, the NFL’s chief medical officer called Carson Wentz “heroic” for immediately reporting concussion-like symptoms and removing himself from the game. By doing so, Wentz greatly reduced the risk of further damage.

NFL's chief medical officer calls Carson Wentz "heroic" for reporting concussionhttps://t.co/jWMzVDBjby pic.twitter.com/nUsxlH4ldY — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 10, 2020

“Having a concussion and playing through it is not about toughness,” Dr. Allen Sills told The Associated Press. “That’s demonstrating a lack of understanding of the severity of the injury. So I applaud Carson Wentz for understanding how serious this injury is and for getting appropriate care that he needs.”

Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill got into hot water for lying about a concussion earlier in the year and going back into the game. No one knew until he admitted what he had done a few days later, a move that drew the ire of his head coach. Grugier-Hill was later placed on IR but for a different injury.

Jeopardy! Contestant Shouts Out Eagles in Final Round

Brad Rutter is a self-admitted Eagles fan who hails from Lancaster, PA. He is one of the greatest contestants in the history of Jeopardy! and has been competing on the game show’s “The Greatest of All-Time” tournament.

On Thursday, he shouted out a team considered one of the greatest of all-time. When it was time to answer the Final Jeopardy question, Rutter didn’t know the answer so he jotted down “”Eagles Super Bowl LII Champs.”

Dude from Lancaster wages "4133" points and show a little #Eagles Super Bowl Love #JeopardyComedyHour pic.twitter.com/iPRzR8FPOp — Edge Of Philly Sports (@EOPsports) January 10, 2020

He lost $4,133 by being incorrect but won the hearts and respect of Philadelphia Eagles fans everywhere.

