NFL Reviewing Seahawks’ Jadeveon Clowney’s Hit vs. Carson Wentz

The NFL is reviewing Jadeveon Clowney’s hit on Carson Wentz that resulted in the Eagles quarterback missing the remainder of the Wild Card game. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the NFL is not considering a suspension but a fine is still in play if the league deems necessary.

“The NFL is reviewing #Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney’s hit on #Eagles QB Carson Wentz for a possible fine, I’m told. No suspension and may not even result in a fine. Clowney wasn’t flagged on the play, which took Wentz out of Sunday’s playoff game with a concussion,” Pelissoro tweeted.

Clowney has been widely criticized for what some are calling a dirty play. After the game, Clowney denied that the hit had any malicious intent calling it a “bang-bang play.”

“It was a bang-bang play,” Clowney said, per NFL.com. “I don’t intend to hurt anybody in this league, let me just put that out there. I’ve been down the injury road; it’s not fun. My intention was not to hurt him. I was just playing fast.”

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters made it a point to confront Clowney during the game.

“I checked Clowney about it,” Peters noted, per ESPN.com. “He was mouthing, I was mouthing back at him. … I just told him, ‘Man, that’s a dirty play.’ And he’s like, ‘My bad,’ and we just kept playing. I just kept reminding him, ‘Man, stay off my quarterback.’ I’m a left tackle. I’ve got his back. I’m the blind side. And I just take it personal when somebody is taking a late hit or trying to rough up the quarterback.”

Clowney Called Eagles Fans the “Worst in the World” After the Seahawks Win

“I told him that’s a dirty play.” Jason Peters had words for Jadeveon Clowney after hit that knocked out Wentz. pic.twitter.com/xUPFnUOVY7 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 6, 2020

Clowney is not running for office anytime soon in Philadelphia. The Seahawks pass rusher noted after the game that Eagles fans do not particularly like him and called out the Philly faithful.

“Worst fans in the world,” Clowney said, per Philadelphia Inquirer. “You know that, right? They hated me coming out [of the tunnel], they hated me going in … I don’t know why. I’m just like, trying to be friends. I’m a friendly guy.”

The NFL Initially Released a Statement on Clowney’s Hit

The play in question was not flagged during the game. It is a bit surprising there is a review given the officials called it “incidental contact” after the game.

“He was a runner and he did not give himself up,” Referee Shawn Smith explained, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We saw incidental helmet contact, and in our judgement, we didn’t rule that to be a foul…No, just based on what we saw on the field, we didn’t deem it to be a foul.”

Clowney is still expected to play for the Seahawks in their Divisional Round matchup with the Packers but his pockets may be a little lighter. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted he did not believe the play was dirty.

“He hit him in the back of the head,” Carroll explained, per Yardbarker.com. “He wasn’t trying to hurt him or anything, that just happened. It’s football and unfortunate that he got banged. Hate that he didn’t get to play the game. But I don’t know why there is so much discussion about it. He’s a guy chasing him and he dove on the guy and hit him and it’s unfortunate.”