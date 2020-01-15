Shayanna Jenkins Now: Where Is Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Today?

Shayanna Jenkins was the fiancee of NFL star Aaron Hernandez, and the mother of his child. Aaron wrote a suicide note to Shayanna, calling her his soulmate.

Hernandez was sitting in prison, at the time he hanged himself in his cell, for the murder of Odin Lloyd, who was dating Shaneah Jenkins, the sister of Shayanna. However, Shayanna, judging from recent Instagram posts, never lost her affection for the fallen star.

Where is Jenkins today? What is she doing now? Surviving, even thriving. She wrote on Instagram, “Life has knocked me down, it showed me things I never wanted to see, I experienced sadness and failures. But I always get up.” She goes by the name Shayanna Hernandez, even though she never got to live her dream of marrying Aaron, her childhood sweetheart (a judge approved her request to change her last name in 2015 to match her daughter’s.)

Jenkins Hernandez is the mother of Avielle Jenkins-Hernandez, Aaron’s daughter. The tragic downfall of Hernandez – who went from football phenom to convicted murderer – is featured in a new Netflix series called Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. It argues that Hernandez was leading a secret gay lifestyle that may have contributed to his turmoil.

Here’s what you need to know:

Aaron Urged Jenkins Hernandez to ‘Love Life’ in His Suicide Note to Her

To Shayanna, Hernandez wrote, in part, “You have always been my soul-mate and I want you to love life and know I’m always with you. I told you what was coming indirectly! I love you so much and know [you] are an angel,” Hernandez wrote. “We split into two to come change the world! Your characteristic is that of a true angel and the definition of God’s love! Tell my story fully but never think anything besides how much I love you.”

In the letter to Avielle, Hernandez wrote, “Daddy will never leave you! I’m entering to the timeless realm in which I can enter into any form at any time because everything that could happen or not happened I see all at once! Life is eternal—believe!!!” He also wrote: “Love, repent, and see me/yourself in everyone because that’s what the truth is! I’ll see you all in the heavens awaiting you all with the same love.”

In 2019, on the anniversary of Aaron’s suicide, Shayanna shared a photo of Aaron holding their child in bed. She wrote:

Today we think of you with heavy hearts and positive memories ! Although you aren’t here physically Avielle and I speak about you often and keep you in close spirit . The energy and personality Avielle has is totally you ! They say it takes a village and that’s very true , I’ve had a great support group overall … however I’d like to especially appreciate the men in Avielles life that have been the guidance she needs and more – she may not know it yet but you all have a huge impact on her life and Aaron wouldn’t want it any other way !!! Because of the emotional support you all have shown and provided – this day pushes me to be stronger and accomplish what Aaron May have wanted to . We love and miss you very much ! May you continue to Rest In Peace

Shayanna Sued the NFL on Behalf of Her Daughter With Aaron Hernandez

According to ENews, Shayanna launched a lawsuit on behalf of Avielle against the NFL. After his death, he was diagnosed with severe CTE.

The $20 million suit alleged the league was “fully aware of the damage that could be inflicted from repetitive impact injuries and failed to disclose, treat or protect him from the dangers of such damage,” according to Enews.

“Aaron Hernandez succumbed to the symptoms of CTE,” the suit continued. “As a result of the defendants’ conduct and the injury experienced by Aaron, Avielle Hernandez was deprived of the love, affect, society and companionship of her father while he was alive.” The suit was thrown out by a judge based on her determination that Hernandez was basically retired at the time. Hernandez left an estate worth almost nothing in the end.

Shayanna Now Has a Child With Another Man

A year after Aaron’s suicide, Shayanna had another baby with a different man. According to RadarOnline, in 2018, she and fiancee Dino Guilmette welcomed a girl.

“I’m going to have my hands full, but I’m happy about it,” he told RadarOnline. “I’m excited. It’s my daughter. She will have two sisters. I have another daughter from a previous relationship and then there’s Shayanna’s daughter with Aaron. It’s very exciting.” You can read more about Giulmette here.

Shayanna shared news of the new baby on her Instagram page in 2018, writing, “Many of you have had speculated that I may be expecting another miracle which is very accurate , I wanted to take time and process and post when I was ready to. I wanted to have a moment for myself alone with my daughter … we are beyond excited about the new addition and chapter we will soon begin . I couldn’t be a luckier woman to have such a perfect little girl that’s prepared to become the best big sister , and even more blessed to welcome another babygirl to our home . BabyG we are very excited to meet you !!! Mommy and sissy will continue to wait patiently for your arrival. I thank everyone for the continued support and appreciate the respect for our privacy that has been shown . 😍”

Shayanna Has Spoken Out About Stories that Aaron Hernandez Was Gay

In addition, Shayanna has spoken out about the news that emerged that Hernandez had sexual relationships with men.

According to Daily Mail, Jenkins wrote a forward in a book called “Unnecessary Roughness,” by Jose Baez. “There has been much speculation about Aaron’s sexuality since his death. I can say this: Aaron was very much a man to me,” Jenkins wrote in the forward.

“I saw no indication that he was gay or homosexual. I wish I had known how he felt, just so we could have talked about it. I wouldn’t have disowned him. I would have been supportive. I can’t fault him if he was feeling that way.”

READ NEXT: Aaron Hernandez Net Worth.