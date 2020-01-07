Tom Brady’s 5 Most Likely Teams For The 2020 Season

We’re in the midst of the NFL playoffs, but the biggest topic in the league is already Tom Brady’s future.

Once the New England Patriots fell to the Tennessee Titans during Wild Card Weekend of the NFL playoffs, the focus immediately shifted to the 42-year-old quarterback’s future. While the veteran QB stressed that he’s likely to return for the 2020 season, we don’t know who he will suit up for.

The 20-year veteran will enter free agency for the first time in his career and he recently told NBC Sports‘ Peter King that he’s exploring all opportunities — including teams that are interested in him in free agency.

“First time in 20 years you’re truly a free man,” King said. “How do you feel about that right now?”

“Yeah,” said Brady. “I think I’m just . . . I’ll explore those opportunities whenever they are. If it’s the Patriots, great. If that doesn’t work, I don’t know. I just don’t know. I love playing football. I still want to play football. I think I still can play at a championship level. I’ve just got to go do it. I’m motivated to get back to work and training.”

With the possibility realistic that Brady suits up for another team for the first time next season, here are Brady’s five most likely landing spots for 2020.

5. Cleveland Browns

Outside of the Patriots, betting odds favor the Cleveland Browns to sign the six-time Super Bowl champion. With reports indicating that Cleveland could favor signing the hometown Josh McDaniels as their next head coach, this move makes sense for a lot of reasons.

With the exception fo the 2009, 2010 and 2011 seasons, Brady has always played under McDaniels. The familiarity is simply there.

When you factor in the Browns have tons of offensive talent in young playmakers such as Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb, Brady wouldn’t have to carry this offensive unit — they could carry him.

If you’re wondering how this could happen considering Baker Mayfield is the starting quarterback, remember that he’s just 24 years old and he’s coming off of a season in which he threw 21 interceptions, second-most in the league. That’s not even mentioning that he also ranked fifth in interceptions thrown during his rookie season despite starting just 13 games.

Also, think back to 2009 when McDaniels became the Denver Broncos‘ head coach. He wanted Patriots QB Matt Cassel in Denver — despite the fact the Broncos had their franchise QB in Jay Cutler, who was coming off of his first Pro Bowl season. Although McDaniels failed in his pursuit of Cassel, Cutler ended up getting traded after being annoyed that McDaniels would even bring someone in to compete for the starting job with him.

In other words, McDaniels wants his own guys under center.

Sitting for one season behind the G.O.A.T. can only benefit Mayfield — and it will benefit the Browns in the process too.

4. Oakland Raiders

The soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders are a legitimate option here. They’re moving to a new city but they might not have the franchise quarterback they want.

There have been rumors that the Raiders could move on from Derek Carr. If they’re able to lure Brady in for the last ride of his career — the 42-year-old maintains he still wants to play until age 45 — it would be easy to envision them moving on from Carr, who has yet to start a playoff game for the team since being drafted in 2014.

3. Indianapolis Colts

This is a destination that hasn’t been thrown out there enough, but it’s one of the more likely landing spots.

After a 7-9 season without Andrew Luck, it’s clear that the Indianapolis Colts don’t have their franchise QB. While Jacoby Brissett is a respectable spot starter, he’s not a guy you want starting for a 16-game season for a playoff contender.

The Colts have pieces in T.Y. Hilton and Marlon Mack and they’re just one year removed from a postseason appearance. When you factor in that they play in a dome — something that is beneficial for older quarterbacks — Brady might be lured into playing for his former rivals.

The one thing they need is a quarterback and Brady would obviously fill that gap.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are just like the Colts — except arguably more talented.

They have Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and Melvin Gordon. They were predicted by some publications to be Super Bowl champions entering the season.

However, one problem emerged — Philip Rivers. The 38-year-old QB completely imploded in 2019, as he threw 20 interceptions — the third-most in the NFL.

With Rivers a free agent and the Chargers likely to move on from their longtime starting QB, Brady could not only fill the gap — he could also fill the seats for Los Angeles’ home stadium.

When you factor in that Brady is from California, it would represent a homecoming of sorts. It would also give him the best opportunity at winning a Super Bowl and proving himself without Bill Belichick.

1. New England Patriots

As much as people want to see Brady leave the Patriots, it’s hard not to favor New England re-signing Brady.

The bottom line is this — Brady is considered the best quarterback of all time. And while we’ve seen some of the best QB’s such as Joe Montana and Peyton Manning depart from their original teams, those were for very different reasons.

In the case of Montana, the San Francisco 49ers had a bonafide star in Steve Young. They had to allow the 37-year-old Montana walk.

In the situation of Manning, he was coming off of a very serious neck injury and no one knew if he would ever return to form. The Colts had gone a league-worst 2-14 in his absence and possessed the No. 1 overall pick that they would later use on Andrew Luck in the 2012 NFL Draft.

The Patriots aren’t in either scenario. They finished with a 12-4 record, won their division and hosted a home playoff game. And as much as been made about Brady’s demise, he still had a respectable season that saw him throw just eight interceptions.

While Belichick may hesitate on bringing Brady back, it’s team owner Robert Kraft who makes the ultimate decision. Considering Kraft’s great relationship with Brady and the understanding of keeping one of the greatest sports legends in the same uniform for his entire career, expect Brady to be back for another season.