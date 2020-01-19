Twitter Freaks Out Over Tom Brady Being Spotted With Raiders Owner at UFC 246

Tom Brady is a popular name on social media these days.

Whether it’s sending messages on hints of his playing future, filming commercials in New England Patriots attire as a soon-to-be free agent or just simple conversations with other teams’ owners at random sporting events, Brady sure remains relevant at 42 years of age.

Brady’s latest move had Twitter freaking out. That would be because the Patriots quarterback was seen chatting with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis and Raiders fullback Marcel Reese at UFC 246.

UFC 246 just so happened to take place in Las Vegas — the city that the Raiders will move to for the 2020 season. It just so happens that Brady will be a free agent for the first time in 2020 — making a move to the Raiders a possible one.

Check out Brady and Davis chatting here in this image:

Tom Brady chats with Raiders owner Mark Davis cageside at #UFC246 in Las Vegas, the new home of the #Raiders #nfl 👀 pic.twitter.com/K8LQzvWdo4 — Mark J. Rebilas (@rebilasphoto) January 19, 2020

An of course, Brady being introduced to the Las Vegas crowd as a six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time MVP.

Needless to say, Twitter’s reaction to Brady’s face-to-face chat with the Raiders owner prompted A LOT of response. Most of the response being speculation that Brady could be the Raiders’ starting quarterback for the 2020 season.

Tom Brady and Mark Davis are both at UFC in Las Vegas. Anyone else thinking TB12 will be wearing silver and black next season? — Guy DeMarco (@GDemo) January 19, 2020

Brady to Vegas confirmed — Tanner H (@HillsideVideos) January 19, 2020

Hes gonna give brady 2 years 100 million lol — Corey (@raveofthrones) January 19, 2020

Davis offers him 3 years $90M guaranteed, how does Tom say no? — Chris Brockman (@chrisbrockman) January 19, 2020

"Black looks good on you, Tom." — Bola na Lata! (@bolanalata) January 19, 2020

And someone felt the need to mention that Brady was in fact sitting behind Davis during the UFC 246 card.

Tom Brady is sitting behind mark Davis at the fight. It’s a sign he will be signing with the Las Vegas raiders next year https://t.co/bHQgrpYdx8 — Kevin Rooney (@Rooney013) January 19, 2020

UFC President Dana White Believes Brady-To-Raiders ‘Has Legs’

Dana White, who is a big Patriots fan and originally from Connecticut, believes that the idea of Brady signing with the Raiders “has legs.”

Just talked to Dana White after the press conference. He absolutely believes Tom Brady to the LV Raiders has legs. White is a longtime Pats fan who has a relationship with Brady and is a suiteholder at Allegiant Stadium. Also says Mark Davis is one of the nicest people in sports — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) January 19, 2020

White also stated that if Brady doesn’t play for the Patriots next season, he’ll be playing in Las Vegas for the Raiders in 2020.

Via Andre Khatchaturian of NESN:

“I thought you guys were going to ask me ‘Hey, Tom Brady was here. Davis was here. I saw them talking. What’s going on?’” White joked. “Are you guys f—— Las Vegans or what? Come on man. If that dude isn’t playing for Boston he’s playing here. I don’t know. I have no idea what I’m talking about. But year, he liked the fight.”

Brady has one of three options for the 2020 season — re-sign with the Patriots, retire or join another NFL team, such as the Raiders, for example.

Report: Brady Prepared To Talk With Other NFL Teams

The six-time Super Bowl champion is prepared to discuss his future with other NFL teams, according to the latest report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

“For the first time in his NFL career, Tom Brady is prepared to discuss a future with teams beyond the New England Patriots, sources said, and for the first time since he took over as a starter nearly two decades ago, the Patriots are unsure of who will be under center in 2020. It would be extremely surprising if Brady were to agree to any new pact with the Patriots prior to the start of free agency in March, I’m told, and while his process could still result in a return to New England it is far from certain at this point. Brady intends to take a methodical approach to his first foray into free agency, as, at age 42, this will be the final contract of his playing career.”

Brady is reportedly looking for a pay increase for the 2020 season — his age-43 season.

If the Patriots aren’t willing to budge on Brady’s pay expectations, we could realistically be looking at the veteran quarterback in another NFL uniform next season.

Yes, possibly even Davis’ Raiders.

It’s leverage season this time of the year and Brady knows that.