Vanessa Bryant & Kobe: Their Love Story Through the Years

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of Kobe Bryant, was with the fallen NBA star for decades, and she bore him four children. Their love story was a periodically rocky one, but it dates back to her high school years, and they made it through, never giving up on each other.

Vanessa was not on the doomed helicopter that crashed into a Calabasas, California hillside, killing Kobe, their 13 year old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people (you can see a roundup of victims here.)

Nor has she broken her silence to make public comment yet on Kobe’s heartbreaking death. Since 1999, Vanessa was at Kobe’s side. He referred to her as “my star.”

1. Their First Date Was at Disneyland

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant went on their first date in 1999 – to Disneyland.

She was born on May 5, 1982. Thus, she’s been with Kobe since her teens. When they met, Vanessa a backup dancer at a Snoop Dogg video shoot, according to Daily Beast.

The Los Angeles Times described how Kobe had revealed that he was engaged to a high school student, and “television news crews descended upon Marina High School in Huntington Beach” where Vanessa was a senior.

2. Kobe Proposed Six Months After Meeting Vanessa, But His Family Did not Attend

The marriage was not without controversy in the family in the beginning, primarily because of Vanessa’s age.

According to EOnline, Vanessa was a “17-year-old Latina model” when they met, and Kobe asked her to marry him just six months later. She was 18 when they wed.

However, EOnline reported that Kobe’s family didn’t make the nuptials because they thought he was too young. Vanessa is half Mexican and half Irish in ancestry, the site reports. According to the Los Angeles Times, they were married at a Catholic church in Dana Point in April 2001. Kobe claimed his parents were unhappy because Vanessa was part-Latina, the newspaper reported.

They didn’t sign a prenuptial agreement.

3. Vanessa Once Filed for Divorce But Took It Back

The couple’s relationship wasn’t always smooth sailing. According to Daily Beast, Vanessa filed for divorce in 2011 after being married to Kobe for 10 years.

The reason: irreconcilable differences. However, Daily Beast reported that speculation about Kobe’s possible extramarital affairs, including with a Playboy model and reality TV show producer, may have affected Vanessa’s decision.

Of course, years before that, in 2003, Kobe was accused of sexual assault, but the charges were drooped because the accuser wouldn’t testify; Bryant denied those accusations, and Vanessa stood steadfastly by him.

“You have to remember Kobe met Vanessa when she was like 16 or something,” says Fred Mwangaguhunga, editor of MediaTakeOut.com, told Daily Beast. “They’ve been together ever since. They have a lot of history together, both good and bad. I’m surprised she stayed when she could have walked away with more than $100 million. She must love him.”

In addition, according to The Los Angeles Times, Vanessa once accused Lakers forward Karl Malone of “acting inappropriately toward her at a game.” He denied it.

4. Vanessa Is the Mother of Kobe’s 4 Kids

Vanessa gave Kobe four children, including Gianna, the teenager who died with her dad in the helicopter crash. All of them are girls.

She gave birth to their first daughter, Natalia Diamante, in January 2003. That was around the time he was accused of sexual assault, but, according to The Times, he bought her an eight-carat purple diamond ring worth about $4 million to make it up to her.

She went on to also give birth to Bianka Bella, 3; and Capri Kobe, less than 1. You can learn more about all of Vanessa and Kobe’s kids here.

In an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show, Kobe movingly spoke about Gianna’s basketball prowess. In the video, Jimmy Kimmel asks: “You think your daughter might want to play in the WNBA?”

Kobe, beaming with pride, responded, “She does for sure. This kid, man.”

“Wouldn’t that be great?” Kimmel said.

“Dude, man, I’ll tell you. The best thing that happens is when we go out, and fans will come up to me, and she will be standing next to me, and they will be like, ‘Hey, you gotta have a boy, you and Vi gotta have a boy, man, someone to carry on the tradition and the legacy,’ and she goes, ‘I got this.’”

5. Vanessa’s Personality Was Polarizing at Times

Like Kobe, Vanessa’s personality was sometimes described as polarizing and aloof. According to The Los Angeles Times, she was once criticized “for confronting fans at Lakers games or cursing at reporters outside the locker room.”

She started being compared to Yoko Ono derisively by columnists.

Vanessa will be well taken care of after Kobe’s death. He left behind a fortune of $770 million when he died.

Kobe Bryant and his wife own three houses in Orange County, California, which were worth a combined total of $18.8 million in 2012, according to Business Insider.

