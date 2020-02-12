Chiefs Sign Wide Receiver to 90-Man Offseason Roster

On February 4, just two days after a come-from-behind Super Bowl victory, the Kansas City Chiefs signed nine players to future contracts for the coming offseason. All nine players, including a couple NFL veterans such as RB Elijah McGuire and DT Devaroe Lawrence, were members of the team’s 10-man practice squad roster. The lone player not brought back from the group, WR Gehrig Dieter, was assumed to be departing Kansas City after his contract expired.

According to ESPN reporter Field Yates, the 26-year-old receiver will be back in the mix after signing a new contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday.

The Chiefs have re-signed WR Gehrig Dieter. He’s back in the fold for further development with the Super Bowl champs after finishing the season on the practice squad. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 11, 2020

Dieter originally joined the team in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Alabama. The 6’3,” 207-pound wideout, who is close friends with QB Patrick Mahomes, spent his entire rookie year on the practice squad. In 2018, Dieter saw his first action as a pro, playing four games and catching his only career NFL reception to date. He saw action on special teams in two more games this past season, but has largely bounced around between the practice squad for the last two years.

The Chiefs front office will need to make a number of tough decisions to make at the wide receiver position this offseason. Among them are finding a solution for WR Sammy Watkins impending $21 million cap hit for next season and the expiring contract of fourth-year WR Demarcus Robinson, who is already reportedly drawing interest from the Philadelphia Eagles.

