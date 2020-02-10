Versatile Chiefs WR Emerges as Potential Eagles Target

The Super Bowl champion Chiefs have a ton of decisions to make in free agency. And one team’s salary-cap restrictions could be another team’s gain.

There has been increasing speculation among Eagles beat reporters that Philadelphia could be targeting Demarcus Robinson in free agency. The 25-year-old receiver was on GM Howie Roseman’s radar back in 2016 and was actually one of the team’s 30 pre-draft workouts that year.

Robinson wound up going to Kansas City in the fourth round but he’s free to the highest bidder starting on March 16. Would the Eagles make a play for a guy who can legitimately stretch the field and make splash plays? It’s probably at least worth a phone call.

.@PatrickMahomes tosses his 4th touchdown of the quarter! That's @Demarcus Robinson's 2nd TD reception of the game! #ChiefsKingdom #KCvsOAK

While Robinson’s stats won’t wow anyone — 75 receptions for 949 yards in parts of four seasons — he is the type of receiver that Carson Wentz could turn into a superstar. More importantly, there is a good chance the Eagles could snag him at a fairly reasonable price tag.

He earned a modest $2 million in 2019, per Spotrac, and the Chiefs seem content to let him walk. Remember, Kansas City is loaded at wide receiver with the talented “Legion of Zoom.”

Speedsters Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman aren’t going anywhere, although the team will have a decision to make on Sammy Watkins. He’s technically under contract through 2021 but the Chiefs could cut bait and make him a cap casualty to free up money to lock up Patrick Mahomes.

Watkins is due $14 million in 2020. If that happened, the Chiefs would be more inclined to offer Robinson an extension. Either way, Robinson will have the final say on where he wants to go since he’s a free agent. He might prefer to be the No. 2 receiver on the Eagles versus the third or fourth option in Kansas City.

Mahomes 89-yard TD to Demarcus Robinson to put him at 50 TD passes and over 5,000 yards on the season, second player in NFL history to do so!! #ChiefsKingdom

Speed Racer: Scouting Report on Robinson

Demarcus Robinson has elite speed and can make people miss, especially racing off the line of scrimmage.

He was clocked at 4.59 seconds in the 40-yard dash and averaged 14 yards per reception in 2019, including a season-long 44-yard bomb. In 2018, he hauled in an 89-yard pass and served as a dual-threat running reverses out of the backfield. He also has a knack for finding the end zone with eight combined touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Robinson, a Georgia native who boasts solid measurements (6-foot-1, 203 pounds), would form a pretty formidable speed duo with DeSean Jackson. Plus he could potentially step into Jackson’s role when the 33-year-old burner decides to call it quits. Robinson wasn’t highly regarded coming out of college but scouts did applaud him as an “electric vertical talent.”

Per NFL.com: Talent jumps off the tape early in the session. Electric vertical talent that can make cornerbacks re­think their coverage plans. Has shake at the line of scrimmage to free himself against press coverage and has adequate ball tracking skills. Graceful, flexible athlete with instant turbo acceleration. Has ability to hit the home run after the catch. Races off the line and forced cornerbacks into retreat opening easy comeback catches. Has talent and ability to make a living outside or from the slot.

Unfortunately, Robinson’s biggest weakness was thought to be dropped passes. He finished his college career at the University of Florida with 11 drops but the problem hasn’t followed him to the NFL. Then again, Robinson hasn’t seen enough snaps for anything to really count as a full body of work. The talent is there and the Eagles should consider him.

Here are the two deep passes mentioned earlier today. Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson. #ChiefsCamp

