Dan Marino Speaks Out About Patrick Mahomes Comparisons

Newly-crowned Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs has set a new standard in the NFL. The youngest quarterback to win the prestigious honor, many are calling the Texas native the leader of a new era of gunslingers who will be dazzling audiences with their skills for years to come.

Naturally, the Mahomes craze has led many critics and fans to compare the 24-year-old to some of the quarterbacks who walked before him. From the likes of Aaron Rodgers to former Miami Dolphins quarterback and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Dan Marino, the justifications are endless.

During Super Bowl weekend in Miami, Heavy got the chance to catch up with the 58-year-old legend during the launch of the 90s-inspired Zubaz hat event with 47 and he opened up about those Mahomes similarities and discussed ways he believed the league has changed for the better in the last several years.

Mahomes Has Marino’s Seal of Approval

For the record, Marino is a fan of Mahomes. In fact, he even predicted the Chiefs to take home the Lombardi Trophy ahead of Sunday’s big game. When it comes to the comparisons, he believes it’s attributed to their age when they first soared onto the scene.

“I think it’s because I was very young and he is very young,” Marino explained. ” In addition, his throwing style is somewhat reminiscent of mine when I was his age. He’s been an amazing player and I’m very impressed with how he plays the game.”

Mahomes went 26-of-42 for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on Sunday. The Texas Tech product also had a rushing TD on his way to the first (of likely many) Super Bowl rings, putting any Kansas City doubters on notice with this performance.

While Marino has never won a Super Bowl himself, that didn’t stop him from recognizing greatness in the rising star.

“What Mahomes did when they were down 24 points in the playoffs game was remarkable,” the Pittsburgh native lauded. “Of course, it’s not just him, it’s the team. But to come back and win that game the way that they did was pretty amazing.”

Marino Also Discussed His Longtime Partnership With Zubaz

Zubaz has been a long-time partner of Marino, and he was even one of the original spokesman of the sportswear brand during his playing days. With the Super Bowl in the city he called home for his professional career helping to release a limited edition set of hats inspired from the 1990s, the nine-time Pro Bowler couldn’t hide his excitement when discussing the longtime partnership.

“I was one of the first guys in the league to rep Zubaz way back in the day so it feels full circle. I’m excited about what they’re doing and they’ve got a great footprint here this week so I’m happy to be here. They’re great people, too.”

With the Super Bowl making a return to Florida next year, all eyes are on Tampa to ensure they put on quite an experience that rivals the one many had in South Beach.