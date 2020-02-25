Louis Farrakhan Slams Gayle King Kobe Interview, Defends Snoop Dogg [VIDEO]

Last month, rapper, Snoop Dogg vented his frustration on Instagram after Gayle King’s line of questioning in an interview with WNBA legend, Lisa Leslie on CBS This Morning.

King asked Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s legacy because of his 2003 rape charge.

“It’s been said that his legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge,” King said to Leslie.

“Is it complicated for you as a woman, as a WNBA player?” “It’s not complicated for me at all,” answered Leslie.

“I just never have ever seen him being the kind of person that would do something to violate a woman or be aggressive in that way. That was just never the person that I know.”

Charges were dropped in Bryant’s criminal case on Sept. 1, 2004, after his accuser wouldn’t testify. Bryant and the woman settled the civil lawsuit case out of court in 2005.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people, including Bryant’s daughter, Gigi on Sunday, January 26.

Snoop Dogg was not pleased with Gayle King’s line of questioning. “Gayle King, you out of pocket for that s–t, way out of pocket,” Snoop he said in the viral video.

“What do you gain from that? I swear to God, we the worst. We the f—–g worst. We expect more from you Gayle. Don’t you hang out with Oprah? Why y’all attacking us? We your people! You ain’t come after fucking Harvey Weinstein asking them dumb ass questions.”

Snoop Dogg Snoop concluded the video by calling Gayle King a “Funky dog head b—h.”

“How dare you try to tarnish my motherf—ing homeboy’s reputation. Punk motherf—er. Respect the family and back off, b—h, before we come get you.”

During the Nation of Islam’s 2020 Saviour’s Day event, Minister Louis Farrakhan weighed in on Gayle King and Snoop Dogg’s rift.

For those keeping score at home: Saviours’ Day is the celebration of the birth of Master W. Fard Muhammad, the Messiah of the Christians, Mahdi of the Muslims and teacher of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad.

“I pray that you will recover that lost sense of commitment to your people out of which you came,” said Farrakhan.

“Sister Gayle, my brother Snoop. My brother Snoop was angry, angry with you because what you did was so unnecessary. And so I defend the good that Gayle has done in her life. But I’m saying to all of you that are in privileged positions with white people, don’t let them use you.”

Minister Farrakhan also said he didn’t like that Snoop Dogg used the b-word toward King and stated that he and others took a vow not to use negative words such as that toward Black women during the Million Man March back in 1995. “I don’t approve of no one referring to any woman, Black or white with the title of B,” he said.

Farrakhan also stated that Gayle King should apologize. “You can regain your place with us, but not by justifying what you do,” he said.

“Why don’t you just repent and say ‘I’m sorry.’ As Snoop said it. He was sorry because Momma got on him. And momma was right, but God is also right. She did something that provoked hurtful speech from many more people than Snoop.”