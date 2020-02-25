LSU WR Reveals Generous Act With Money Given By Odell Beckham Jr.

Former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson has finally revealed what he did with the money fellow Bayou Bengal and current Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr gave him following their College Football Playoffs National Championship win against the Clemson Tigers. According to Cleveland.com‘s Mary Kay Cabot, the 21-year-old revealed that he donated the payout to his church.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Jefferson also expressed regret after having first accepted the money from Beckham in the first place.

“We had some doubts about it,” Jefferson admitted. “We know we shouldn’t have done it.”

Money daps from OBJ after the national championship 💰 (via @MorganLagreeTBP)pic.twitter.com/U0J7YV0olE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 14, 2020

Days after the video went viral, an LSU athletic official insisted the bills were fake, vindicating the former New York Giant from his alleged offense. While Jefferson grappled with accepting the NFL star’s gesture, expected number one overall pick Joe Burrow knew he was entering the league, so he happily kept his share of the funds.

“I’m not a student-athlete anymore,” Burrow admitted on the podcast Pardon My Take shortly after the game. “So I can say yeah.”

An investigation was launched into whether any NCAA rules were violated, but two former executives from the organization later told Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports that because the athletes were either graduating or declaring for the NFL Draft, and the others may not have surpassed the minimum $200-$500 benefit limit, it was unlikely they would face any repercussions.

“My takeaway is that they were celebrating and having fun,” Tim Nevius, a former NCAA enforcement official told the outlet. “This is overly scrutinized despite the fact it could potentially be a rules violation. But it is unlikely to impact anyone’s eligibility because the guys who accepted the money are leaving.”

Chiefs Hold ‘Informal Meeting’ With Jefferson

As Jefferson prepares to put on his best performance in front of top NFL prospects, it appears that one team has reportedly already met with the rising star. According to The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell, the Kansas City Chiefs held an “informal meeting” with the Louisiana native in Indianapolis.

The Chiefs have had an informal meeting with LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who can play inside and outside. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) February 25, 2020

The Chiefs selected wide receiver Mecole Hardman in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft, and that has already paid off for the newly-crowned Super Bowl champions. The former Georgia Bulldog was voted team Rookie of the Year earlier this month and in his first year in the league, can already add Super Bowl champion to his resume.

Extremely Grateful. Big thanks to my teammates & Coaches!! https://t.co/j2UuFH9m7f — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) February 4, 2020

Seems like the wide receiver position in Kansas City is a highly-coveted role. On Friday, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was seen catching passes from Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes throwing to Dez Bryant this morning at @APEC817 in Fort Worth pic.twitter.com/h48RooI7sN — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 21, 2020

In the past, Bryant has expressed his desire to play for Chiefs, in addition to several other successful NFL franchises.

Yep for next year… train real hard be a deadly weapon in the red zone if not I’ll try to see what’s up with these teams NO,NE,BAl,KC https://t.co/Q060lKt1Ye — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 23, 2019

It’s possible the Chiefs might not act on either accounts, deciding to stick with Tyreek Hill as the first-choice receiver with Hardman serving as an appropriate back-up for the time being. Nonetheless, the buzz surrounding Jefferson, Bryant and Kansas City in the offseason will be worth paying attention to for anyone a fan of the game.