Dez Bryant Seen Catching Passes From Patrick Mahomes [WATCH]

It’s the crossover Kansas City Chiefs fans and Dallas Cowboys supporters have been anticipating. On Friday, Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes was seen throwing passes to former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant at APEC training center in Forth Worth, Texas.

Patrick Mahomes throwing to Dez Bryant this morning at @APEC817 in Fort Worth pic.twitter.com/h48RooI7sN — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 21, 2020

Bryant, who sat out this last season in the NFL nursing an achilles tendon injury he suffered in November 2018, hinted at fellow Texan Mahomes earlier this month that he was interested in training with the rising star and rookie wideout Mecole Hardman.

The Chiefs are pretty locked down when it comes to wide receivers, signing Tyreek Hill to a 3-year, $54 million extension in September 2019 and drafting Hardman in the second round of last year’s draft. Nonetheless, there’s still plenty of mutual respect between all three parties and continues to fuel speculation as to whether Bryan will eventually be catching passes from Mahomes on game day.

Seeing as they both grew up in in East Texas, Bryant and Mahomes have more in common than just a mutual love of football. During the workout, first posted on Twitter by Bobby Belt of CowboysCast, the two also ran conditioning drills.

Even after taking a year off, it doesn’t appear Bryant’s skills have depleted. In a video posted by RJ Ochoa of BloggingTheBoys, Mahomes threw a perfect pass to the 31-year-old who caught it without any hesitation.

In the 2017/18 season, his last year playing for Dallas, Bryant recorded 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns.