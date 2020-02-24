Mike Perry Smokes Cigarette During Weigh-In and Blows Smoke in Al Iaquinta’s Face [WATCH]

Fan favorite UFC welterweight Mike “Platinum” Perry is known for his eccentric and wild persona, and he showed off that side after he weighed in for his Submission Underground 11 jiu-jitsu match against Al Iaquinta. After Platinum weighed in, he proceeded to light a cigarette and smoke it during the face-off. Perry also blew the smoke in Iaquinta’s face.

Submission Underground’s official Instagram account posted the video:

The two men are set to compete tonight, February 23, in a jiu-jitsu match. Both men also compete in the UFC, with Perry fighting in the welterweight division and Iaquinta at lightweight.

Submission Underground 11 Is Stacked With Notable Competitors, Including Jiu-Jitsu Ace Jake Shields

Submission Underground 11 takes place Sunday, February 23, on UFC Fight Pass. The event is headlined by a tag-team jiu-jitsu match that features Craig Jones and Nick Rodriguez battling against Vinny Magalhaes and Kyle Boehm. Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jake Shields is competing on the card against Richie “Boogeyman” Martinez, and popular Bellator fighter Austin Vanderford is taking on “Mitey” Micah Brakefield.

Here is the fight card via Submission Undergrounds Instagram:

Mike Perry Was Recently Involved in a Twitter War With Actor Michael Jai White

A few months ago, Platinum was involved in a Twitter altercation with action star Michael Jai White. Perry took issue with comments White made about the late Kimbo Slice. White talked about an interaction he had with Slice while they were filming the movie “Blood and Bone,” specifically about trying to teach the late fighter a fighting technique. To learn all about White’s comments about Slice, and the Perry calling the movie star out, click here.

After a tweets back and forth, Michael Jai White called for an end to the beef, but Platinum responded with a racial slur aimed at White. However, the action star never responded to Platinum’s tweet.

Mike Perry is Known as a Brawler, Holding Power in Both Hands

Platinum holds a professional MMA record of 13-6, with 11 of his wins coming via knockout or TKO. Perry was signed to the UFC as a 7-0 fighter, and he made his debut against Hyun Gyu Lim at UFC 202 in August 2016. He won his first UFC match by first-round knockout.

Since joining the UFC, Platinum has gone 6-6, with four of his wins coming by KO or TKO.

