Start Date of Negotiations Between Tom Brady and Patriots Revealed

When will Tom Brady and the New England Patriots start negotiations? According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, it’ll happen very soon.

As Curran notes in his latest article, both sides will start negotiating a new contract in a couple of weeks. In fact, Curran states that it’ll likely happen during or after the Combine which starts about Feb. 26 and ends around March 1.

So where do things currently stand? After conversations over the past few days, this is my understanding of where things are. Negotiations will begin “in a couple of weeks.” I interpret that as during or immediately after the NFL Combine which starts about February 26 and concludes March 1. By that time, Brady should have back-channeled his way to an understanding of what’s out there. Last week, I wondered whether it was advantageous for the Patriots if teams did make their pitches to Brady before “legal tampering” begins on March 16.

Brady More Worried About Personnel Than Salary

Because Brady is still technically under contract with the Patriots, New England has had more than a month to discuss a new contract with their franchise quarterback. However, as Mike Reiss of ESPN noted over the weekend, that hasn’t happened yet.

Curran goes on to mention in his article how the Patriots aren’t worried about other financial deals that other teams will offer on the free agency market. They are more concerned with adding the proper offensive personnel around Brady for the 2020 season.

Patriots Don’t Appear to Feel Threatened

This makes it sound as if New England really isn’t worried about Brady walking away from the Patriots in free agency.

My understanding is that the Patriots aren’t worried about other team’s financial pitches. Their business with Brady revolves around the direction of the 2020 offensive personnel, Brady getting some input on that and Brady’s role in the team’s future. They aren’t going to be super-vigilant about tampering. Something worth noting is there is very little rancor right now. The situation is what it is. The sides are going to work to make it work. Why they are here, what could have been done to avoid this, who’s right, who’s wrong, who’s to blame? I’m not sensing it.

There have been reports in recent weeks that the Patriots are willing to offer upwards of $30 million to keep Brady in New England. However, there has also been a recent report that the Las Vegas Raiders are willing to offer a two-year, $60 million deal to lure the former MVP to the franchise.

It’s becoming abundantly clear, however, that Brady is more worried about having the proper weapons rather than a pay increase.

Curran actually goes onto mention this in his article about how Brady didn’t like how the report came out about the $30 million figure.

Reiterating what I’ve previously reported but have had again mentioned, the “Patriots are willing to go north of $30M” report wasn’t something either side loved. For the Patriots, it created a false expectation before any negotiations began and, from the perspective of the Brady camp, it missed the point of what his main issue is. Also, while negotiations haven’t begun, the team is plotting a course for adding players that fit Brady’s strengths to help on offense whether through free agency or trade. Tight end is a position of emphasis.

The Patriots and Brady are finally about to sit at the negotiating table. While there’s a lot to be hashed out, it’s becoming clear that a topic of concern is the offensive personnel that New England will surround Brady with during the 2020 season.

In other words, money is becoming a secondary issue.

READ NEXT: Former Patriots Receiver Wants to Play With Tom Brady Again