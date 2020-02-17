Former Patriots Receiver Wants to Play With Tom Brady Again

It looks like Antonio Brown wants to play with Tom Brady again. But it appears that the feeling is mutual.

According to the former New England Patriots wide receiver, not only does Brown want to team up with Brady one more time, the quarterback has also discussed being teammates again with the former All-Pro receiver.

Via Brown during an interview on “The Breakfast Club.”

“You got to have a relationship with the quarterback,” Brown said. “Quarterback is everything. Especially for a wide receiver, you’ve got to have a relationship … (and) I just think Tom is a special quarterback — his leadership and him affecting the guys around him, just putting players at peace and encouraging them to work as hard as he work.” On playing together again: “We would like to make it happen.”

Brady Wasn’t Happy When Brown Was Released

Brown’s tenure with the Patriots lasted just one game and less than two weeks. Despite his very short stay in New England, Brady was reportedly upset when the Patriots decided to cut Brown.

“He went all-in trying to make it work,” Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston wrote, “got close to Brown and tried to understand and help him.”

It doesn’t exactly come as a shock that after the Patriots moved on from their projected star receiver, the offensive unit struggled. New England ranked 16th in passing touchdowns and 18th in yards per attempt last season.

It has been reported as of late that Brady will place more emphasis on the Patriots adding receiving weapons rather than a salary of upwards of $30 million. The problem is, it’s hard to envision a scenario where owner Robert Kraft re-signs Brown after cutting him so quickly last time.

In other words, if we are to ever see the Brady-Brown pairing ever again, it would have to happen on another team. The Las Vegas Raiders could be a possibility…

Brown Speaks of Re-Joining Raiders

Speaking of the Raiders, Brown also addressed his tenure with the franchise. As most remember, Brown never played in a regular season game with the franchise after being a big-time offseason acquisition of the Raiders.

After numerous off-the-field incidents, including a shouting match with general manager Mike Mayock, Brown requested and received his release from the Raiders just prior to the start of the regular season. That’s when the former All-Pro receiver ended up signing with the Patriots just hours later.

Although Brown doesn’t have a preference regarding an NFL team in 2020, the free agent receiver did leave open the possibility of joining the Raiders. The 31-year-old veteran said he has spoken to head coach Jon Gruden recently.

Via Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports:

“I just want to be on a team that protects my well-being,” he said, confirming reports that he’s recently spoken with Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and “hopefully” will be in touch with the Raiders about a reunion in the near future.

Brown is currently under investigation for sexual assault allegations. Although no official punishment has been handed out, it is very likely that Brown is placed on the commissioner’s exempt list if he is signed by an NFL team.

