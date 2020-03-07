Mock Drafts Peg Wisconsin’s ‘QB Nightmare’ to Falcons

The Falcons have an important job up for grabs since Vic Beasley couldn’t handle it. That job is pressuring the opponents’ QB and Zack Baun‘s resume fits the need for it in Atlanta pretty much perfectly.

The Falcons tied for second-fewest sacks in the NFL with a total of 28 sacks at the end of last season.

Atlanta also has a need for a cornerback, offensive line, linebacker, tight end, and running back. Clearly, they have more jobs to fill than just edge rusher right now, but come draft day it looks like their first pick will be an edge rusher and it could be Baun.

Baun made it known last season that he has a bright future in the NFL and is projected to be a first-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Baun played outside linebacker as a Badger at Wisconsin and let his versatility shine at the position. In 2018 Baun was a junior and quickly became the team’s go-to guy. Although he was a starter, he didn’t shine very bright until 2019 where he recorded 75 total tackles, 12.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. At the end of the season, he was a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Falcons’ digital managing editor and NFL draft expert, Matt Tabeek gave his analysis on Baun.

“Versatile, athletic, a quarterback’s nightmare. Baun is a sideline-to-sideline wrecking ball.”

Baun’s Combine Performance

Baun went all-out at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

Baun ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 and ranked No. 13 on the list of linebackers and edge rushers. The fastest time was 4.39 by Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons.

Players with a long wingspan like Baun, struggle at bench press but Baun showed his strength by putting up an impressive 24 reps of 225 pounds. He ranked 3rd in the bench press drill for linebackers.

Baun was fifth in the 3-cone drill and ranked tenth in the 20-yard shuttle. You can’t coach speed when it comes to pressuring the quarterback. Baun has it, a lot of it.

Scouting Report

According to WalterFootball.com NFL draft expert Charlie Campbell, Baun has more strengths than weaknesses and will make any team very happy on draft day.

Strengths:

Dangerous edge pass-rusher

Quick to run around the corner

Able to sink his hips and shoulder

Good leverage to get underneath tackles

Instinctive

Speed off the edge

Burst to close

Solid tackler

Good pursuit defender

Toughness

Solid in zone coverage

Able to cover in the flat

Will contribute in the ground game

Reads his keys well

Consistently gets in position to make tackles

Pursuit run defense

Athletic

Agil

Weaknesses:

Has some size limitations as a run defender as a 3-4 OLB

Could have issues defending runs downhill straight at him

Can get knocked off balance by contact in the ground game

Lacks length

Not overly strong

Could use more refinement in moves

Should get stronger

Undersized as a 3-4 outside linebacker

