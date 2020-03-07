Falcons GM Sounds Off on Potential NFL Draft Trade

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff joined Andy Burker and Randy McMichael on the went on the “Midday Show with Andy and Randy” on Friday.

Dimitroff gave details on what it would take to move up in the draft like they did back in 2011 to get Julio Jones. This year the prospect is Ohio State defensive end Chase Young who is the top pass rusher in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jones came with a big price tag for the Falcons but ended up being worth it. He was drafted at the sixth overall pick in the 2011 draft. In order to do that, Atlanta had to give up the 27th, 59th and 124th pick from the 2011 draft along with their first and fourth-round picks in the 2012 draft.

What It Takes to ‘Risk It For The Biscuit’

Andy indirectly asked Dimitroff about making a big leap in the draft again this year.

Dimitroff elaborated on the importance of having to know your team better than anyone else as a general manager and coach.

“I understand the conversation that’s been circulating. I get that. We did make a big-time move for Julio way back when. I’ve always been taught through my years of growing in this business that the general manager and the head coach know the team better than anyone. The core of where you are, team-building, how you project moving forward. We spent a lot of time back in ’11 analyzing our situation and knowing where the organization was, of course. Knowing the talent we had. Knowing where the contracts were and the length of contracts. It takes a lot of research in that way to decide whether if you’re going to make a once-in-a-career type move. Now, as we can say, when that was made, that was in ’11. That was 23 years into a career. Careers can be 10 years, three years, four years, who knows. Organizationally speaking, you don’t make those moves all of the time. They are really thought-out decisions.”

Dimitroff also touched on the player you choose to make such a sacrifice on also has to be an absolute ‘difference-maker.”

“When you find someone that can be a massive difference maker within the league and within the team and you feel like your roster is in the right place that you can potentially give up some of the so-called booty that you need to give up to make these plays or… making a trade up. You have to be very, very comfortable with where your team is as far as the roster and such. That’s what you have to be very comfortable with and you have to be very strong understanding of where your team is going into the future.”

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

This Years’ Price

Heisman winner, Joe Burrow will be taken at No. 1 by the Bengals leaving Chase Young projected at No.2 to the Redskins.

With Vic Beasley gone, the team is in dire need to fill that spot with the most reliable and best pass rusher there is. Young is that guy.

Young finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. His last season as a Buckeye, Young had 16.5 sacks. Not a bad way to end a college career.

In order to jump from No. 16 to No. 2, the Falcons would have to part ways with their second-round and third-round pick for not only this year but next year too.

READ NEXT: Falcons RB Details Life & Playing Alongside Julio Jones, Matt Ryan