Falcons Met With ‘Most Valuable’ Draft Prospect

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff had a formal meeting with the “most valuable player in the draft,” K’Lavon Chaisson.

Quinn and Dimitroff met with various prospects but only a hand full were invited back for a formal meeting, and LSU star, Chaisson was one of them.

Chaisson is a notable outside linebacker and projected to be Falcons’ first draft pick at No. 16.

Most Valuable Draft Pick

Chaisson, 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds played in 24 games throughout his college career. He recorded 92 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

This past week at the NFL Combine, Chaisson confidently said he was the ‘most valuable’ player in the draft this year.

“I’m actually the most valuable player in the draft,” Chaisson said. “I do pass rush, I can drop in coverage and cover anybody and I can play the run. No offensive linemen [has] ever just moved me off the ball and [bullied] me.”

Chaisson can say whatever he wants about himself. In just three seasons at LSU, Chaisson recorded 46 tackles and 19 sacks. He also is coming into the draft with a 2019 CFB National Championship ring to show off.

When asked if he wants to play for a team like the Falcons, Chaisson said he believes his versatility fits well with what the Falcons are looking for in a player.

“I feel like it fits my skillset,” Chaisson said of the Falcons’ defense. “You don’t want hire anyone who speaks one language, you want [the one who can] speak three languages. I feel like I speak three languages very well and am someone who can help the team in tremendous ways. I feel like I can’t be stopped in all three ways, I feel like I can only get better.”

Chaisson may be the guy the Falcons are looking for who can consistently get to the opponent’s quarterback.

Chaisson’s Strengths

According to NFL.com , here are many strengths Chaisson possesses.

Wears the 18 jersey, given to high-character leader

Good lower-body thickness for a longer frame

Smart player on and off the field

Very quick laterally and up the field off snap

Tremendously agile and flexible

Has two-hand swipe and rapid inside-spin counter

Hides play-side shoulder, dips and elongates around the corner for wins

Inside counters are low, smooth and dangerous

Converts speed to power with long-arm bull-rush

Consistently hits quarterback on T/E twists

Range to disrupt the mesh-point against zone-read

Easy change-of-direction talent to chase in all directions

Edge Rusher Prospects

The Falcons announced early this month they will be moving on from their former first-round pick and NFL sack leader, Vic Beasley, so there is a big hole to fill.

The Falcons met with other notable edge rushers at the combine last week:

Anfernee Jennings, Alabama – Informal

Casey Toohill, Stanford – Informal

Curtis Weaver, Boise St. – Informal

Darrell Taylor, Tennessee – Informal

Josh Uche, Michigan – Informal

K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU – Formal

Malik Harrison, Ohio St. – Informal

Patrick Queen, LSU – Informal

Terrell Lewis, Alabama – Informal

Zack Baun, Wisconsin – Informal

Terrell Lewis is a stand out who believes he “fits well in Atlanta on and off the field” and would be another great first pick for the Falcons if Chaisson is already gone by the 16th pick.

