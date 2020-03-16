Falcons Set to Release Two Starters And Tackle

The Falcons are making a lot of moves on Monday before free agency hits on Tuesday. Their first big move is the release of CB Desmond Trufant, RB Devonta Freeman, and DT Ty Sambrailo.

Falcons team reporter Kelsey Conway summed it all up in one tweet for the fans.

A busy morning of #Falcons news, to sum up the reports: Falcons to release two starters – Desmond Trufant, Devonta Freeman. The #Falcons have released tackle Ty Sambrailo. — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) March 16, 2020

‘Source?’

Last month the Falcons Twitter reported Vic Beasley was released and a fan had replied “source?” to the tweet. The Falcons Twitter replied “Literally us. The Falcons.” The conversation went trending. This tweet regarding Desmond Trufant being released could be a spin-off of that since the Falcons actually included ESPN’s Tom Pelissero.

According to @TomPelissero, the Falcons plan to release CB Desmond Trufant. https://t.co/l08bdzp3kV — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 16, 2020

Trufant, 29, was drafted by the Falcons as their first-round pick (22nd overall) out of the University of Washington in the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons with the Falcons and started 97 games while recorded 13 interceptions and 329 tackles.

Trufant earned his first Pro Bowl in 2015 and in 2017 he was rewarded with a five-year contract extension. Trufant suffered a few seasons ending injuries during his tenure in Atlanta and finished both the 2016 and 2019 seasons on injured reserve.

Young cornerbacks Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield are the two starting cornerbacks on the Falcons' roster now.

Rookies Outdid Him