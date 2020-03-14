Falcons Owner Pledges to Pay Employees in Response to Coronavirus

Falcons Owner Pledges to Pay Employees in Response to Coronavirus

The Atlanta Falcons have decided to shut down their facility and put a hold on coaches and scouts traveling until March 27th—leaving employees with no job and no pay.

Falcons team president, Rich McKay spoke with The Athletic’s Jason Butt about the coronavirus and the procedures the team will be taking in response to the epidemic.

Butt reported the team’s decision to pay the hourly employees was ‘an easy on to make.”

“We’ve tried to over-communicate at a time where there’s no question people have personal angst and anxiety,” McKay said to Butt. “You’ve got to be empathetic towards it because it’s real.”

Falcons owner Arthur Blank will be paying all employees who work for The Blank Family of Businesses which includes hourly employees for the Falcons, Atlanta United, and any employees of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

‘The Show Must Go On’

Free agency is in a few days and the league has not yet announced any changes to the start date. There’s really no point to.

While the Falcons facility in Flowery Branch is closed and coaches and scouts are suspended from traveling, the ‘show’ must go on.

On Friday the NFL announced that all teams must not have any in-person interviews between teams and draft prospects.

While the teams can’t physically meet with prospects, they will have to conduct video interviews and are allowed to speak with a player up to three times per week.

McKay says the Falcons have interacted with the prospects enough, the cancelation of pro days and seeing them physically won’t make a difference. There’s also enough film that comes along with each player

“Our scouts have interacted with these players numerous times over the course of a couple of years on their college campuses and have a pretty good feel for them,” McKay told AtlantaFalcons.com.

Everyone Stepping Up to Help

The Falcons franchise isn’t the only one taking care of their employees. Other team owners and even players are doing anything they can to help.

As soon as the NBA announced the league was suspended, the Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban immediately started discussing putting a program in place to help employees

Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavs also stepped in and donated $100,000, and the Cavs sent out a statement that said the organization was planning on setting up a payment plan for hourly workers.

The NHL isn’t forgetting about their employees either, calling their staff the backbone of the arena. Penguins players and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation will be helping out their staff.

Pelicans rookie, Zion Williams is pledging to cover staff wages for the next 30 days.

The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.

While this epidemic hurts the sports world, it is bringing people together and showing what’s more important than the game.

