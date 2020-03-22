Harper Hempel, Jamal Murray’s Girlfriend, Speaks Out On Sex Tape

In the early hours leading into Sunday morning, Denver Nuggets’ guard Jamal Murray‘s name went viral after a video of what appeared to be his girlfriend Harper Hempel giving him oral sex was published from his official Instagram account.

Users online could not believe what they saw on his social media account, and while the 23-year-old claimed his account was hacked, many were still left wondering if that was true, and if not, if the sex tape was actually the NBA player in the video. However, Hempel, took to Twitter in the middle of the night to ask anyone with the footage of the alleged sex tape to delete it, which seemingly confirmed it was a video of her and Murray that leaked.

If you have the video please delete it — Harper Hempel (@harperhempel) March 22, 2020

Thousands of people shared their strong reactions to Murray’s alleged sex tape on Twitter, which made his name the No. 1 trend on Sunday morning. The 23-year-old, who was drafted into the NBA as the No. 7 overall pick in 2016, promptly deleted the video from his Instagram stories before deleting his entire account, for which he had 422.5K followers.

Hempel, who was a star volleyball athlete at the University of Kentucky, which is where she first started dating Murray, also deleted her entire Instagram account.

Originally, from Union, Kentucky, Hempel, who graduated from Ryle High School, is either asking the video to be deleted for her boyfriend’s sake or because she’s incredibly embarrassed to be featured in a video of that caliber which was shared with the entire world.

Further stirring the pot, before Murray deleted his Instagram account, a series of extremely random posts were shared via his Instagram stories. Did Murray share these completely strange images to make it seem like his account was hacked? Or did he accidentally publish a video of his girlfriend giving him oral sex, and is trying to make it appear that he was indeed hacked.

Jamal Murray’s Instagram account appears to be hacked. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rXzYTglSy9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 22, 2020

At around 3 a.m. ET, Murray sent a message from his Twitter account to explain the NSFW video. He tweeted, “First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks.”

First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks 🙏🏽 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) March 22, 2020

No doubt this is a rough day for both Hempel and Murray.

Harper Hempel Runs Her Own Photography Studio

After graduating college, Hempel started Harper Hempel Photography, where she’s hired for various types of professional shoots. As stated on her website, “I enjoy capturing special moments in personalized sessions with individuals and groups. My specialties include senior pictures, family portraits, couples, kids, and groups of friends.”

Jamal Murray auditioning for the Meme Team 😅 (via @harperhempel) pic.twitter.com/vRFyIoeEML — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2018

Hempel has also flexed her skills as a videographer. In 2018, Hempel captured this hilarious video of Murray during the offseason which quickly went viral. In the video, it’s clear the Nuggets’ star assumed the shot would sink, and his reaction when it bounced off the rim was captured perfectly by Hempel before she stopped filming.

READ NEXT: NYC Health Department Deletes Graphic Sex & Coronavirus Guide [READ]