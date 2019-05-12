Denver Nuggets 5280: What’s the Meaning of the Court Logo?

For those watching Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers, you may have noticed the number 5280 inside the lane on both ends of Pepsi Center. It may seem like Denver’s shooting percentage in the first half (fueling a double-digit lead over the visitors), but it has a specific meaning.

According to T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports, the 5280 represents “Denver being a mile high,” as 5280 feet equal a mile. In addition, the pick ax design at midcourt and in the restricted circle signify the state of Colorado’s history of mining (Nuggets being the nuggets of gold and various ore in the Rocky Mountains).

Here’s a close up look at the “5280” design.

Here is the view from the free throw line with ‘5280’ representing Denver being a a mile high and also the newest pickaxes logo in the restricted circle. pic.twitter.com/GJXcukCuET — T.J. McBride (@TJMcBrideNBA) October 5, 2018

The “5280” concept was first introduced in 2015 court design, which has since been revamped. In a press release from the NBA, this was the explanation.

Below the mountain range, the numbers 5280 and 300 are another fresh addition, symbolizing Denver’s altitude of 5,280 feet and the front range’s historical average of 300 days of sunshine per year.

If the Nuggets hold on in Game 7, they will get a chance to show off the Pepsi Center court when they would play the Golden State Warriors in Games 3 and 4 (at least).