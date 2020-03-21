NYC Health Department Deletes Graphic Sex & Coronavirus Guide [READ]

While America hunkers down amid statewide lockdowns and social distancing precautionary guidelines due to coronavirus, people still have a ton of questions about COVID-19, and what they can and can not do while in self-quarantine. In New York City, to answer citizens’ numerous inquiries about having safe sex during coronavirus, an extremely detailed memo was issued by their health department on Saturday morning.

Unfortunately, by Saturday evening, this two-page advisory released by the New York City Department of Health was deleted. Fortunately, the memo was already screen-shot by numerous Manhattan residents and shared on Twitter.

The memo begins by saying, “All New Yorkers should stay home and minimize contact with others to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” and that “you are your safest sex partner,” meaning “masturbation will not spread COVID-19, especially if you wash your hands (and sex toys) with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after sex.”

Users online were particularly struck by the advisory to avoid sex “with anyone outside your household,” and that “if you do have sex with others, have as few partners as possible and avoid group sex.” And the memo gets particularly more graphic from there on out.

“You are your safest sex partner” — obsessed with NYC’s guide to sex during corona pic.twitter.com/xuKRzD0Jhw — Chrissy Rutherford (@chrissyford) March 21, 2020

In the “Take Care During Sex” section, the NYC Health Department wrote, “Rimming mouth on anus) might spread COVID-19. Virus in feces may enter your mouth.”

For those practicing social distancing and watching pornography or video chat, the advisory encouraged to “disinfect keyboards and touch screens that you share with others.”

The Response To NYC Health Department’s Sex Tips Amid Coronavirus Was Applauded Online For Its Honesty

The Texan in me is blushing, but this sex positive guide from the actual NYC government is SO COOL. It’s inclusive of having multiple partners, sex work, masturbation, & more. 👏 https://t.co/35k80NUYw7 — Jackson Bird (@jackisnotabird) March 21, 2020

While perhaps the New York City Health Departments “Sex and Coronavirus Disease” memo isn’t for children to read, people on Twitter applauded the advisory for being open, honest, and inclusive of everyone’s sexual preferences.

Users online pointed out that they would rather be fully informed than have a PG-rated advisory that only addresses sex with a condom or kissing. However, the notice did say, “COVID-19 can spread through direct contact with their saliva,” and that “condoms can reduce contact with saliva or feces, especially during oral or anal sex.”

Maggie Penman, a journalist with The Washington Post, called it a “great read.”

the advice to only have sex with people you live with could lead to some real messy roommate situations though — maggie penman (@maggiepenman) March 21, 2020

One person tweeted, “New York City has released its guidance on having sex during this pandemic. There are many important parts. One of which is that eating a** may spread coronavirus,” while another user online joked, “My kink is the New York City Health Dept doling out coronavirus sex tips to NYers driven horny by isolation.”

Jokes aside, the more detailed the information about coronavirus, the better, no matter the topic. This is especially in New York, which has become the epicenter of coronavirus in the United States. As of Saturday, the statewide total of those infected with COVID-19 had risen to 10,356 people, which was 3,250 more people than the count on Friday, which the death toll stood at 56.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also announced on Saturday that 54 percent of those who tested positive for coronavirus were under the age of 50.

READ NEXT: Strip Clubs Open Amid Coronavirus: Virtual Lap Dances & Drive-Thru Shows