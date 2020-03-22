Nuggets’ Jamal Murray Explains Sex Video On Instagram Story

In the early hours leading into Sunday morning, Denver Nuggets player Jamal Murray became the No. 1 trend on Twitter after saw what appeared to be a woman giving him oral sex was published from his official Instagram account. Users online could not believe what they saw on his social media for it was quite explicit.

While shocked reactions filled Twitter’s timeline, the 23-year-old originally from Kitchener, Canada, became aware of the situation and promptly deleted the video from his Instagram stories before deleting his entire account, for which he had 422.5K followers.

At around 3 a.m. ET, Murray send a message from his own Twitter account to explain the NSFW video. He tweeted, “First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks.”

Whether or not users online believe Murray, for a video of this to appear on his verified account amid coronavirus, which has the entire NBA league in an indefinite suspension, caused him to be roasted on Twitter. One person joked, “Jamal Murray not getting paid to play basketball rn so he resorted to being a Pornstar LMFAOOOOOO.”

Breaking 🚨: sources out of Denver confirm nuggets guard Jamal Murray Has just tested positive for Wildin out on the gram at 3 am pic.twitter.com/SZVu5fzb2L — john (@iam_johnw) March 22, 2020

“He deleted his IG story in quite the HURRY, ladies and gentlemen it’s JAMAL MURRAY!” pic.twitter.com/ilYV8hgHfY — Big Blue Nation (@BigBlue9ation) March 22, 2020

I didn’t think the next time I saw Jamal Murray it was gone be like that pic.twitter.com/fae4O9ddnS — Alpha (@TweetsFromAlpha) March 22, 2020

Really wished I wouldn’t of watched what Jamal Murray put on his IG story pic.twitter.com/HJw8mqvzlf — Jack🎯 (@JacksUpNext) March 22, 2020

One largely shared sentiment on Twitter was the wish they had never watched the sex tape in the first place. And it’s likely Murray feels the exact same way.

READ NEXT: NYC Health Department Deletes Graphic Sex & Coronavirus Guide [READ]