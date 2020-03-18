Texans Coach Compared DeAndre Hopkins’ Influence to Aaron Hernandez, Claims Analyst

The Houston Texans shocked the NFL world on Monday when they announced a massive trade deal for star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in exchange for Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson and draft picks.
As many wonder why head coach and de factor general manager Bill O’Brien would allow such a pivotal part of his offense to walk, retired NFL star Michael Irvin shed new explosive details on their alleged strained relationship.
Speaking on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday morning, the former Dallas Cowboys wideout says Hopkins explained to him that O’Brien believed Hopkins had too much “influence over the locker room” and in the same conversation uttered, “the last time I had to have a meeting like this, it was with Aaron Hernandez.”
You can watch his full remarks below.
In addition, Irvin reports that Coach O’Brien allegedly didn’t like Hopkins having the mother of his children around from time to time.
“From there, I think the relationship just went bad from there,” Irvin concluded.
Several others on Twitter tuned into the interview, and their reactions are just as shocking as you’d imagine.