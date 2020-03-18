Texans Coach Compared DeAndre Hopkins’ Influence to Aaron Hernandez, Claims Analyst

The Houston Texans shocked the NFL world on Monday when they announced a massive trade deal for star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in exchange for Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson and draft picks.

As many wonder why head coach and de factor general manager Bill O’Brien would allow such a pivotal part of his offense to walk, retired NFL star Michael Irvin shed new explosive details on their alleged strained relationship.

Speaking on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday morning, the former Dallas Cowboys wideout says Hopkins explained to him that O’Brien believed Hopkins had too much “influence over the locker room” and in the same conversation uttered, “the last time I had to have a meeting like this, it was with Aaron Hernandez.”

You can watch his full remarks below.

.@michaelirvin88 shared shocking details surrounding the relationship problems between Bill O'Brien and DeAndre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/mr33pvpfxC — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 18, 2020

In addition, Irvin reports that Coach O’Brien allegedly didn’t like Hopkins having the mother of his children around from time to time.

“From there, I think the relationship just went bad from there,” Irvin concluded.

Several others on Twitter tuned into the interview, and their reactions are just as shocking as you’d imagine.

Did y’all hear what @michaelirvin88 just said to @Espngreeny on @GetUpESPN: that @HoustonTexans coach Bill O’Brien actually called @DeAndreHopkins into his office and mentioned the late Aaron Hernandez in the same breath as D-Hop?? Oh! I’m really done with O’Brien if that’s true. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 18, 2020

I highly doubt Michael Irvin would put his name to something like that with an exact story from Hopkins if it isn’t true. That’s ridiculous — Paul Bruzzese (@Paulie_Bruz) March 18, 2020

Michael Irvin just stated on ESPN that Deandre Hopkins told him directly Bill O’Brien compared him to Aaron Hernandez and talked down on the mothers of his children. Insane. This was all a power trip for O’Brien. Get him out of Houston now. This man is dangerous. — Graham Ferrell (@johnnyrambos) March 18, 2020