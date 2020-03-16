DeAndre Hopkins Breaks Silence Over Massive Trade Deal

It was the trade that got social media talking in a period where sports are so sorely missed. On Monday, the Houston Texans reportedly offloaded four-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson. Honestly no NFL fan or player saw this coming.

Cardinals get: WR DeAndre Hopkins and a 4th-round pick. Texans get: RB David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

As details continue to emerge about the details surrounding that trade, stars across the league couldn’t help but share their thoughts on the transaction.

Woah! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 16, 2020

Hopkins Says a Lot Without Saying Little

Naturally, all eyes were on Hopkins’ social media to see how and when the 27-year-old would respond to the announcement. Well, Monday evening Hopkins broke his silence, and it seems like he’s not upset at the thought of catching passes from Kyler Murray rather than Deshaun Watson this upcoming season.

Coupled with a video from award-winning rapper Future chuckling while saying, “sensational,” Hopkins’ captioned it “Mood,” with a praying hands emoji. While Texans fans prepare to denounce their franchise, Hopkins appears all but ready to bid adieu himself.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Hopkins’ name began making the rounds when it was reported that he was unhappy with the deal on his current contract, one that would pay him $40 million for three more years of his services. Houston’s front office were initially seeking first-round picks for the South Carolina native, but it looks like what Arizona offered was good enough for head coach and de factor general manager Bill O’Brien.

Framework of trade still being finalized, sources tell ESPN: 🏈Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins and a late-round pick. 🏈Texans get David Johnson and a second-round pick. Other picks involved, but Hopkins wanted a new deal that Arizona can provide. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Twitter Aims Disdain at O’Brien

Naturally, Texans fans were none too thrilled at their longtime head coach regarding his decision to get rid of not only one of their most talented athletes, but also someone so beloved by many in The Lone Star State. Twitter, perhaps rightfully so, aired their grievances and poked fun at the former Penn State manager in the process.

bill o’brien looked at a guy who every single years was one of the best receivers in the entire league and was like “…………… let’s trade him” — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 16, 2020

Bill O’Brien should be fired. Trading away a hall of famer, Top 3 WR, best player on our team. Period. For only a 2nd round pick and a washed up RB. Pathetic https://t.co/IYnicIFa3o — Michael 🎩 (@m_moore44) March 16, 2020

Bill O’Brien: “We’ve traded DeAndre Hopkins.” DeShaun Watson: pic.twitter.com/k0lyk5EI5P — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) March 16, 2020

Teams should seriously call the Texans and see what Bill O’Brien wants for Deshaun Watson. At this rate you might get him for a 3rd round pick and a bottle of hand sanitizer. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) March 16, 2020

Just sitting here shaking. This is out of control. Bill O’Brien has yet to have a good offense in 6 years, and he just traded away one of his two best players for David Johnson. — Seth C. Payne (@SethCPayne) March 16, 2020

Looks like whenever O’Brien inevitably decides to speak on this risky move, he’ll have some explaining to do. Not to mention, a lot of angry fans to please this season.