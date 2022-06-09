11 Best Seamless Sports Bras: Compare & Save

Seams are an active woman’s worst enemy. They dig into the skin and can cause chafing and blisters, especially during sweaty activities and long workouts. Keep your skin pain-free with a sports bra that won’t rub or lead to blisters. Now you can enjoy yoga, HIIT workouts , spin class , weight lifting and other activities without skin distress. Here are the best seamless sports bras for women of all shapes and sizes.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What Does a Seamless Sports Bra Mean?

Seamless clothing is either made without seams or has seams but they're very smooth to avoid irritating your skin. It's especially common in stretchy garments that come into close contact with your body, from sports bras to leggings to underwear.

As an active woman, you've probably experienced painful or itchy seams at least once. Whether it's from a tough session at the gym or while training for a marathon, seams that rub the wrong way can quickly sour a workout.

We've included both types of bras. The ones that have seams are super soft and won't irritate your skin or cause chafing. You can use either type for your favorite activities.



Which Sports Bra Is Best for Daily Wear?

Every sports bra fits a little differently, so the one that's best for daily wear is the one that feels the best against your skin.

Want more specific guidance? If you have a larger chest, we highly recommend the Brooks Dare Crossback 2.0. It's carefully constructed to minimize bounce and wick moisture for all-day comfort.

This Zensah sports bra is also a good choice. It's especially popular among distance runners, with quick-drying material to avoid damp skin and is fully seamless to prevent chafing.



Which Is the Best High Impact Sports Bra?

The best seamless sports bras make some of the best high impact sports bras. That's because they keep you supported without rubbing against your skin.

If you want to minimize bouncing and excess movement when running or jumping, check out this Wingslove bra. It compresses without squishing so you won't feel restricted. That extra compression is the difference between a comfortable workout and one that might make you want to quit early.

Need a gift for a runner to celebrate their birthday or a special occasion? A good-quality seamless sports bra can be a great choice. It's also a good women's CrossFit gift for the athlete who loves to push her limits.



Can Sports Bras Chafe?

Sports bras can definitely chafe. Even the best seamless sports bras on our list can cause discomfort, especially if they don't fit just right.

Experts at the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine suggest clothing made with silky or semi-synthetic material (especially for sports bras). You can also apply lubricant or petroleum to reduce friction. Wearing dry, well-fitting clothing is essential for keeping your skin intact.



Which Sports Bra Is Best: Padded or Unpadded?

The first thing that comes to mind is the apples vs. oranges question. Everyone has a different preference, and it can be hard to argue for or against another. This is especially true with a super intimate garment such as a sports bra, as everyone's body and personal choices are very different.

As a female runner, I prefer padding for shape and modesty. I wash my sports bras often and rarely have issues with the removable pads falling out or losing their shape over time. That thin layer of foam can make a huge difference in terms of comfort and appearance.

There are also very valid reasons to steer clear of padding. Maybe you're prone to underboob sweat, for example. Even if your sports bra wicks moisture like a champ, padded cups can still get uncomfortably damp, explains one board-certified internist. That lingering moisture can cause chafing, which is a total bummer.