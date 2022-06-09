11 Best Seamless Sports Bras: Compare & Save

Seams are an active woman’s worst enemy. They dig into the skin and can cause chafing and blisters, especially during sweaty activities and long workouts. Keep your skin pain-free with a sports bra that won’t rub or lead to blisters. Now you can enjoy yoga, HIIT workouts, spin class, weight lifting and other activities without skin distress. Here are the best seamless sports bras for women of all shapes and sizes.
1. EDITOR’S CHOICE: Zensah Seamless Running Sports BraPrice: $44.00Pros:
Cons:
- Plenty of support for A and B cups
- Racerback design won't restrict arm movements
- Anti-odor technology prevents stink
- Higher price point
- May not be supportive enough for larger chests
- Runs slightly small
A favorite among runners looking for a chafe-free experience on long runs, the Zensah Seamless sports bra is seamless top you’ll want to have on your next big training or race day. It’s great for short runs, too, but having a sports bra that won’t rub during extended training runs is essential for marathoners and distance runners. Zensah sent me a Seamless Sports Bra for an in-depth review. Here’s how I feel about it after logging several miles.
As a runner, I look for sports bras that are great at wicking moisture. Damp material can quickly lead to chafing and skin discomfort, not to mention feel downright gross on a hot summer day. This seamless running bra features a blend of nylon, spandex and polyester to stay light and dry during workouts. The warmest run I did during testing was 75°F and 65% humidity, and my sweat quickly evaporated to keep my skin satisfied.
It’s also easy to remove the bra after a hot, sweaty run, which is always a bonus. Even after a hot and sweaty 8-mile run, I didn’t struggle to peel it off afterward. Especially if you’ve been running for hours and don’t have the energy to wrestle a damp, tight top off your body. A stylish racerback design won’t restrict your arm movements and also looks great with or without a shirt.
In terms of actual support, I’m on the smaller side and felt very comfortable the whole time. This bra is great for A and B cups, although larger-chested women say it holds them in without spilling over the sides.
-
2. RUNNER UP: Brooks Dare Crossback Run Bra 2.0Pros:
Cons:
- Integrated bottom band for extra support
- Sweat-wicking layer keeps you dry
- Stretchy spandex for easy on and off
- Limited color choices
- Material seems thin
- Cups only go up to DD
For decades, Brooks has been a favorite brand among runners. Although perhaps best known for its stylish and comfortable running shoes, they also produce some great running apparel. This buttery smooth top is just one example. It’s made with high-quality materials that hold up nicely over time, which is why this is one of our favorite seamless sports bras for runners.
If you owned the original Dare Crossback bra, you’ll notice improved hook and ladder straps and longer bottom bands to hold you firmly in place. Added reinforcement in key areas provides maximum support, even for C to DD+ cups.
Some sports bras fall short of supporting you enough when you run, but this one has molded support specifically for running and other high impact activities. Built-in molded cups lift and encapsulate to reduce excess motion. Reinforced band and strap materials help you feel extra secure.
This top features a 63% nylon and 37% spandex blend. Some bras have up to 97% nylon for superior moisture wicking, but this one has an additional sweat-wicking layer to avoid uncomfortable dampness. It also features targeted perforation in the sweatiest zones to minimize rubbing and chafing. The spandex makes it easy to remove the bra after a hot and sweaty run.
-
3. Most Affordable: Hanes Seamless Racerback Sports BraPrice: $7.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Practical racer back design won't restrict arm movements
- Tag-free design minimizes chafing
- Nylon blend dries quickly
- Thin material might wear out quickly
- Not very supportive
- Doesn't have padding
A comfortable choice for light to moderate impact activities, this Hanes seamless sports bra is a budget-friendly option. You can wear it when walking the dog, cleaning your house, gardening in the summer and more. The cup material is relatively thick for support and modesty, but this top isn’t a great choice for larger chests.
One feature that women may find polarizing is the lack of padding. Some athletes prefer not to deal with cups that can fall out or lose their shape over time. Others might be looking for a bra that enhances their chest – this one isn’t it. If you’re concerned about modesty, several reviewers say the material is thick enough for full protection.
Constructed with a nylon and spandex blend, the material wicks moisture to keep you dry and comfortable during sweaty workouts. Nylon helps prevent dampness and mildew, so your top will stay fresh for longer. Spandex stretches with you, not against you, for unrestricted arm and shoulder movements. It’s also easy to get on and off, even without a hook in the back.
-
4. Best for Large Chests: Wingslove Full Coverage High Impact Sports BraPrice: $37.76Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hook and eye closure for easy removal
- Full coverage for zero spillage
- Wide cushioned straps for full support
- Sizing can be tricky
- Front mesh sits very high
- Not the most exciting colors
Are you looking for a sports bra with lots of support, especially for larger chests? The Wingslove full-coverage bra stands out among the rest. As any woman with a larger chest knows, it can be tough to find a workout bra that offers full coverage and comfort. Sizes range from 34B to 48G.
When it comes to maximum support, this Wingslove bra doesn’t disappoint. It has high sides for full coverage and no spillage. The straps are wide to keep you in place and are cushioned so they won’t dig into your skin. You can adjust the straps to reduce pressure on your shoulders and neck.
Although this bra isn’t padded, it has thick material in the cups and strategic seams for modesty. Many women appreciate the pad-free design, which creates more space and won’t restrict your chest. It’s made with a nylon and spandex blend that dries quickly and stretches with you without compromising support.
From yoga to running to tennis and other sports, it’s ideal for your favorite activities. Breathable mesh panels in the front keep skin cool and comfortable, but the higher rise can limit the tank tops and shirts to pair it with. Flat seams eliminate uncomfortable chafing for healthier skin.
-
5. Champion The Infinity Racerback Sports BraPrice: $15.37Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mesh ventilation lets skin dry quickly
- Machine washable for easy maintenance
- Available in sizes from XS to XL
- Bottom band is slightly tight
- Not very supportive for larger chests
- Cups don't give much shape
A comfortable choice for moderate impact activities such as running, cycling and gym workouts, the Infinity Racerback Sports Bra by Champion is an affordable investment for chafe-free skin. It comes in sizes from XS to XL to fit women of all sizes. Plus, it’s available in over 30 colors, so you can show off your personality on the roads and trails.
The keep skin from rubbing raw, this bra features 100% nylon. Nylon dries quickly and is stretchy to help reduce discomfort on short and long runs. The material is also breathable for added comfort on hot summer days. Another advantage is that nylon is mildew resistant so your top won’t get stinky.
Not only does the material dry quickly, it also has mesh ventilation to keep you cool and dry. The wide bottom band rapidly absorbs sweat and makes it easier to remove the bra after a sweaty workout. Two-ply material ensures your shoulders and arms can move freely whether you’re running, squatting or lifting.
Like all good athletic wear, this bra is machine washable for easy maintenance. It also has removable cups. Air drying is recommended to prolong the life of your sports bra.
-
6. KORSA Hypnotic Pocket BraPros:
Cons:
- Made by runners for runners
- Reflective logo for increased visibility
- Anti-microbial material won't stink
- Not much support for cups larger than D
- Band may be slightly loose
- High straps can show through shirts
Do you wish you had extra pockets to store keys and other small essentials during workouts? The KORSA Hypnotic Pocket Bra has hidden compartments to store everything from keys to snacks to smartphones. There are two pockets in the back so you can bring your must-have items along for the run.
KORSA is a Road Runner Sports brand with a history that dates back nearly 40 years. Every item is made by runners, for runners, with careful attention to running-specific details. This nearly seamless sports bra is no exception, with features such as buttery soft binding at the neck and armhole and a reflective logo to make you move visible at night.
A few bras on this list have seams, including this one. But they’re flatlock princess seams, which means they sit flat against the skin to reduce chafing. A polyester and spandex blend keeps skin comfortable by wicking moisture away and making it easier to remove the bra after a sweaty run. The material is also naturally anti-microbial to keep that dreaded stink at bay.
In terms of fit and support, a four-way stretch construction means the material will move with you rather than against you. There are removable inserts for modesty and shape. Available sizes range from XS to XL, which fits most A to DD+ cups. This bra offers maximum support for A to C cups and low to moderate support for D to DD+ cups.
-
7. Under Armour Women’s Vanish Seamless Mid-Impact Sports BraPrice: $40.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four-way stretch for unrestricted movements
- Strategic ventilation keeps skin cool and comfortable
- Great for weight training and cycling
- May not have enough support for larger ladies
- Not great for high impact activities
- Two-strap design can show through a t-shirt
A soft knit polyester and elastane blend makes the Vanish Seamless Sports Bra by Under Armour a top choice for medium impact activities, including weight training and cycling. This all-purpose bra has strategic ventilation to keep skin dry and comfortable and reduce rubbing and chafing. Even on hot days, the material wicks sweat and dries quickly for uninterrupted training.
Whether you’re running or lifting, you don’t want to feel restricted. This bra has four-way stretch construction for smooth movements. You can move better in any direction without worrying about the material rubbing and feeling uncomfortable.
In terms of fit and support, this seamless bra is for XS to XL ladies. It comes with soft removable cups for full coverage and easy care. The cups enhance your natural shape to help you look and feel confident with or without a tee.
-
8. New Balance Seamless MID Impact Sport BraPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soft material won't compress ribs
- Pairs nicely with high-waisted leggings
- Machine washable for easy maintenance
- May not be supportive enough for larger chests
- Limited color choices
- Thicker straps can show through t-shirts
An alternative to the traditional style is the New Balance Seamless MID Impact Sport Bra, which has a higher neckline to keep everything in place. It’s also very supportive and won’t compress your ribs like many other bras. Smaller-chested women can wear it for running while larger ladies can do yoga, Pilates, hiking and weight training without the skin chafing or rubbing.
The higher neckline also looks stylish and feminine, so you can rock your top during your next workout. Plus, the wide band won’t roll or fold easily. Pair it with some high-waisted workout leggings or your favorite sweatpants. With a choice between three classic colors, you can effortlessly upgrade your workout wardrobe.
On a hot and sweaty run, chafing can quickly occur if the material stays damp. This top is made with 93% nylon to rapidly wick moisture and keep your skin dry. The rest of the blend is spandex so you can move your shoulders and arms freely. Removable cups add shape and coverage and can be easily cleaned after a workout.
-
9. PUMA Mid-Impact Seamless Sports BraPrice: $13.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Straps across the back can be uncomfortable
- Stretchy material for easy on and off
- Convenient pull-on closure
- Could use more support for bigger chests
- Color choices aren't very exciting
- Straps may dig into the shoulders
If you’re looking for a no-frills top with ample support for your favorite activities, consider this Puma seamless bra. Women of all sizes say it’s comfortable and supportive, although a few with larger chests don’t recommend it for high impact activities such as running and jumping. It comes in sizes from S to XL and offers a little lift to help you look and feel good.
Seams can quickly irritate and chafe skin, leaving you feeling sore and frustrated. This top is made with nylon, spandex and polyester. Nylon wicks moisture to keep your skin dry and comfortable, while spandex stretches for easy on and off. Polyester is strong and lightweight and also dries quickly, even during sweaty workouts.
Women of all sizes say this sports bra is comfortable and supportive without feeling restrictive. It’s also moderately compressive and will hold you in without feeling too tight at the ribcage. A few athletes complained that the band has a pretty snug fit, but it helps keep everything in place.
Sports bras aren’t always sexy, but this one has several flattering styles. You can even wear the V-cut top under shirts without showing off too much. Each version is wire-free and has removable cups for added support and modesty. The adjustable straps also provide support but may be too tight if you have a larger chest.
-
10. Reebok Lux Racer Padded Colorblocked BraPrice: $40.00Pros:
Cons:
- Removable pads for added comfort
- Angled side seams won't irritate skin
- Moisture-wicking material keeps you dry
- Limited color options
- Not very supportive for running
- Pads should be removed before washing
If you’re looking for a fitted fit for medium impact workouts, the Reebok Lux Racer Padded Colorblocked Bra is worth a look. It’s ideal for activities such as elliptical trainers and bench press sets. Women with smaller chests might find enough support for running, but larger chested women probably won’t.
Featuring contrasting seams and full support in the right places, you can confidently exercise without a tank top or shirt. Angled side seams provide support without rubbing against your skin, even during sweaty workouts. There’s also a wide underband for maximum stability.
Even on hot days, Reebok’s Speedwick material, found in many of the brand’s other exercise clothing, keeps you cool and comfortable by wicking moisture from the surface. This top features a nylon and elastane blend that’s easy to remove after a sweaty workout. Breathable mesh panels allow any extra moisture to evaporate and escape.
-
11. Champion Absolute Compression Sports BraPrice: $22.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quick-dry technology rapidly wicks sweat
- Compressive fit for maximum support
- Minimal T-back straps won't get in the way
- Material is a bit thin
- Runs small
- Cups aren't padded
The Champion Absolute Compression Sports Bra isn’t exactly seamless, as it has flatlock seams. That means the ends of two fabric pieces fully connect so there’s no overlap to irritate your skin. The barely-there seams also won’t show through tops and tees. On the bottom is a SmoothTec band that won’t rub or chafe during workouts.
One feature you may love or hate is the lack of padding. The cup material is thicker for added comfort and modesty, but some women note that this bra isn’t very supportive, especially for larger chests. To be fair, Champion calls it a lightweight compression bra that’s ideal for cycling, hiking and gym workouts. It could also work for running if you have a smaller chest or don’t need as much support.
A great way to prevent blisters and chafing is to look for material that dries quickly when wet. During sweaty workouts, this polyester blend dries quickly to keep skin comfortable. Moisture is wicked away from the surface so you feel cool and comfortable even on hot days. Rounding out the blend is a bit of spandex that stretches enough for easy on and off but won’t feel loose and baggy.
If you’re frustrated by complex straps, this clean racer back design helps put your mind at ease. It also won’t restrict your movements so you can freely run, jump and play.
What Does a Seamless Sports Bra Mean?
Seamless clothing is either made without seams or has seams but they're very smooth to avoid irritating your skin. It's especially common in stretchy garments that come into close contact with your body, from sports bras to leggings to underwear.
As an active woman, you've probably experienced painful or itchy seams at least once. Whether it's from a tough session at the gym or while training for a marathon, seams that rub the wrong way can quickly sour a workout.
We've included both types of bras. The ones that have seams are super soft and won't irritate your skin or cause chafing. You can use either type for your favorite activities.
Which Sports Bra Is Best for Daily Wear?
Every sports bra fits a little differently, so the one that's best for daily wear is the one that feels the best against your skin.
Want more specific guidance? If you have a larger chest, we highly recommend the Brooks Dare Crossback 2.0. It's carefully constructed to minimize bounce and wick moisture for all-day comfort.
This Zensah sports bra is also a good choice. It's especially popular among distance runners, with quick-drying material to avoid damp skin and is fully seamless to prevent chafing.
Which Is the Best High Impact Sports Bra?
The best seamless sports bras make some of the best high impact sports bras. That's because they keep you supported without rubbing against your skin.
If you want to minimize bouncing and excess movement when running or jumping, check out this Wingslove bra. It compresses without squishing so you won't feel restricted. That extra compression is the difference between a comfortable workout and one that might make you want to quit early.
Need a gift for a runner to celebrate their birthday or a special occasion? A good-quality seamless sports bra can be a great choice. It's also a good women's CrossFit gift for the athlete who loves to push her limits.
Can Sports Bras Chafe?
Sports bras can definitely chafe. Even the best seamless sports bras on our list can cause discomfort, especially if they don't fit just right.
Experts at the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine suggest clothing made with silky or semi-synthetic material (especially for sports bras). You can also apply lubricant or petroleum to reduce friction. Wearing dry, well-fitting clothing is essential for keeping your skin intact.
Which Sports Bra Is Best: Padded or Unpadded?
The first thing that comes to mind is the apples vs. oranges question. Everyone has a different preference, and it can be hard to argue for or against another. This is especially true with a super intimate garment such as a sports bra, as everyone's body and personal choices are very different.
As a female runner, I prefer padding for shape and modesty. I wash my sports bras often and rarely have issues with the removable pads falling out or losing their shape over time. That thin layer of foam can make a huge difference in terms of comfort and appearance.
There are also very valid reasons to steer clear of padding. Maybe you're prone to underboob sweat, for example. Even if your sports bra wicks moisture like a champ, padded cups can still get uncomfortably damp, explains one board-certified internist. That lingering moisture can cause chafing, which is a total bummer.