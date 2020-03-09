Lakers’ Frank Vogel Has Strong Claim About LeBron James’ Big Weekend

Any doubt that LeBron James was a legitimate MVP candidate this season should be thrown out the window after his massive weekend. Not only did he lead the Los Angeles Lakers to too big wins over the Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks, but he also put up impressive stat lines. Plus, he took it upon himself to frequently guard both teams’ best players and was excellent in the process.

Head coach Frank Vogel had some very strong words about his star player after the weekend wrapped up.

“He was unbelievable,” Vogel said after the win against the Clippers. “His best weekend in a Lakers uniform I’m assuming. I wasn’t here last year, but in my mind, this season this was his best two-game stretch. He really just dominated. Dominated both games and helped close them out. Bron down the stretch just going to the rim. Attacking down the stretch against any matchup that they put on him. He was just too much for them. Just an outstanding performance.”

Lakers Postgame: Frank Vogel (3/8/20)Subscribe for the latest Lakers' content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8CSt-oVqy8pUAoKSApTxQw Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lakers Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lakers/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Lakers Get the Lakers app: https://www.nba.com/lakers/multimedia… Check out the Lakers full 2019-20 regular-season schedule: https://www.nba.com/lakers/schedule 2020-03-09T01:20:10.000Z

It’s hard to argue that LeBron didn’t just have his best two-game stretch since joining the purple and gold. It might not have been his best statistical output, but considering how he played against the best in the league is a testament to just how good he was.

LeBron Explains His Late-Career Success

LeBron is 35 years old, but he’s still playing like he’s 25. He might even be the best he’s ever been this year. Factoring in all the tread he’s put on his tires, it was almost impossible to imagine he’d be this good this season. The future Hall of Famer explained how he’s able to stay so productive.

“I prepare myself both in my body and my mind to endure anything,” James said. “Even at this stage of my career, I know what it takes for me to be prepared mentally and physically to go out and perform at a high level. And it’s my responsibility to put this team in a position to be successful. They look at me as a leader. And it’s my job, not only on the floor to get guys opportunities, get them great looks, but to inspire them as well. To show them that I’m not slowing down, even at this stage of my career.”

Lakers Postgame: LeBron James (3/8/20)Subscribe for the latest Lakers' content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8CSt-oVqy8pUAoKSApTxQw Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lakers Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lakers/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Lakers Get the Lakers app: https://www.nba.com/lakers/multimedia… Check out the Lakers full 2019-20 regular-season schedule: https://www.nba.com/lakers/schedule 2020-03-09T01:04:11.000Z

LeBron made a big statement this weekend and certainly helped his chances of winning the MVP. Though he’s playing great right now, it still remains to be seen if he can keep up the production into the playoffs. If he can put together another amazing playoff run and lead the team to a championship, he could very well cement his status as the greatest of all time.

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Rajon Rondo Praises LeBron’s Hustle

Most of the praise for LeBron’s recent performances will surround some of the more obvious things like scoring and assists. However, he had a couple of amazing hustle plays that you wouldn’t expect from a man who is closer to 40 than he is 30.

“He didn’t get rewarded for those plays, but for me, that didn’t go unnoticed,” Lakers’ Rajon Rondo said, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “He tried to take a charge. Then he’s down on the court getting the loose ball.

“When you got the oldest guy on the team doing that, everybody else is going to follow. The plays he makes are contagious.”

Based on the hustle he showed this weekend, it’s easy to see how determined LeBron is this season. If he can keep that fire going into the playoffs, the Lakers are going to be hard to beat.

READ NEXT: Clippers Veteran Throws Major Shade at Lakers’ LeBron James After Loss

