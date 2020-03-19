New Orleans Saints HC Sean Payton Tests Positive for Coronavirus

While nearly every professional sport has largely been affected by the deadly coronavirus, however, the NFL seemed to be immune, going about business as usual. But Sean Payton, head coach of the New Orleans Saints, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted, “Saints’ HC Sean Payton tested positive for the coronavirus, he told ESPN on Thursday. Payton is the first person in the NFL world known to test positive for the virus.”

Over the past week, sports media extremely quiet save for the trad deals happening in the NFL. Due to the schedule not starting for a few months, it seemed football would be saved from the COVID-19 outbreak. Payton, 56, longtime head coach for the Saints, who signed a five-year extension with the franchise in 2016, which made him the highest-paid coach in NFL history at the time, first started feeling this past Sunday.

Payton took the COVID-19 test on Monday but didn’t receive his results until today. According to ESPN, he is at home resting. Oddly enough, Payton never reported having a fever or a cough, a trend only found in 20 percent of coronavirus patients. Engaged to longtime girlfriend Skylene Montgomery, he is planning to stay home in self-quarantine through the weekend.

Schefter tweeted, “Sean Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly. More ahead on ESPN.”

