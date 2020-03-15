Daniel Goldman Has Coronavirus: Impeachment Lawyer Blasts Trump Over Testing

Attorney Daniel Sachs Goldman has tested positive for coronavirus and the famous New-York based lawyer had a few choice words for President Donald Trump following his diagnosis. Goldman’s major issue was not about himself, but his wife, Corinne Levy Goldman, with whom he shares five children. She’s also showing symptoms of COVID-19, but was refused testing.

On Saturday, Goldman shared a powerful thread on Twitter explaining how the process of coronavirus is an absolute mess. He said, “My #COVID19 test came back positive. I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support. It means a lot to my family and me. I am almost back to 100%. I’m lucky enough not to fall in the vulnerable category and, for me, it was just like the flu.”

“My difficulty in getting a test despite the exact symptoms and a neg flu test underscores how shockingly unprepared this administration is to deal with this pandemic. In fact, I was told that NYC hospitals STILL would not test my wife — with similar symptoms — unless admitted.”

Checking out for a few days to celebrate five amazing years married to @corinne_goldman. Heading back to where it happened in the great country of Mexico 🇲🇽💍🥂💘 pic.twitter.com/yHRXZppiV2 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) October 11, 2018

While directing his tweet directly to President Trump, he wrote, “@realDonaldTrump can try to gaslight the American public by repeatedly saying that everyone who needs a test can get one, but that was not true one month ago (when it should have been the case) and it is not true today (when there is no excuse). Given his stated desire to ‘keep numbers down’ for his political benefit, it is impossible to reach any conclusion other than that the President is sacrificing the health of the American public for his own personal interests.”

Goldman Rips Trump For Saying Everyone Who Wants To Be Tested For COVID-19 Can Get A Test – It’s Categorically Untrue

5th UPDATE: Woke up at 4:45am to drive to Stamford, CT for a curbside #COVID19 test. One catch: I was told the results may not come back for 4 DAYS. @tomhanks test in Australia came back in 4 HOURS. Now resting at home, feeling better, and trying to keep 3 little ones away. pic.twitter.com/zDX1dSHFj7 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 13, 2020

Goldman shared a stern warning for those not yet taking coronavirus seriously. “The upshot of my experience is that there are almost certainly hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of people walking around the United States with #COVID19. I didn’t take no for an answer to get a test, but many people might. And they go home to transmit it unknowingly. And because I did not knowingly come into contact with a ‘known positive’, docs said my family could go about their business. But we can’t know if people are positive if they can’t get a test! This is the administration’s great failing — the only way to stop this is to test.”

The lawyer finished out his Twitter thread by saying, “One final note: I may be the first you know who tested positive, but I won’t be the last. Let’s take care of each other, listen to the experts and the cities, states and corporations who are taking the lead in the absence of the fed government, and get through this together.”

Daniel Goldman Led The Democratic Senate’s Investigation Which Led To Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Goldman was propelled into the national spotlight after he was named the Democrat’s lead attorney and director of investigations for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence which led to Trump’s impeachment. He led the questioning against witnesses concerning President Donald Trump and his dealings with Ukraine at the outset of each hearing during the House’s impeachment inquiry.

The seasoned attorney has spent a decade working at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, where Goldman took on a number of high profile cases, including prosecuting a number of Genovese mobsters, including hitman Fotios “Freddy” Geas, who Goldman helped send to prison for life. However, Goldman, who’s married to second wife Corinne Levy Goldman, and has five children, left in 2017 to become a TV legal analyst.

Alongside fellow power attorney Daniel Noble, he was tasked to interrogate those who’ve been called to testify about Trump and his alleged quid quo pro with Ukraine concerning an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and withholding U.S. military aid while in office. He argued against Steve Castor, the lawyer who questioning the witnesses for the Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee.

