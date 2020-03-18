Patriots Free-Agent O-Lineman Set to Sign With Dolphins: Report

Center Ted Karras is headed to the Miami Dolphins on a one-year $4 million deal, per Boston.com. Karras’ exit is the latest in a long line of departing New England Patriots, and he is the second to follow former Pats assistant Brian Flores to the Sunshine State.

What Void Does Karras’ Departure Leave in New England?

Karras filled in admirably in 2019 for the injured David Andrews. Karras played in 15 games and has appeared in 60 of a possible 63 regular-season contests since his rookie season 2016.

His play warranted a significant raise in accordance with the NFL’s performance-based pay system. Because of his playing time, Karras earned a $635,947 salary after the increase. Needless to say, he will be getting an even larger raise for next season. With Karras gone, the Patriots will be hoping Andrews, who missed the entire season with blood clots, will be able to return to the field.

Even if he does, expect the Patriots to add depth at the center position through free agency or the draft.

Karras Was Reportedly Offered More Money to Stay With the Patriots

The Patriots reportedly offered Karras more money over two years but didn’t guarantee him a starting spot. The Dolphins did and that was a deciding factor for the Chicago native who just turned 27 on Sunday.

Ted Karras had a higher two-year offer from Patriots, per NFL sources, but opted for a starting job with Dolphins on a one-year, $4M deal with thought it would be better opportunity to reset his market next offseason and build on what he showed as a 15-game starter — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 18, 2020

Growing List of Patriots Who Have Left This Offseason

The Patriots are losing far more players than they are acquiring, which means they will be busy during next month’s NFL Draft as the rebuild appears to be in full swing.

As of now, the team has only inked one new player, and that’s speedy wide receiver and return man Damiere Byrd who comes over on a one-year deal from the Arizona Cardinals. The team has issued a tender to DT Adam Butler.

To this point, here is a look at all of the Patriots who have departed which is topped off by a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback.

At some point within the next week or so, Pats fans will begin to see a few stories about deposits into their team’s roster bank. For now, it’s mostly withdrawals.