Dolphins Set to Sign Free Agent LB and 2-Time Super Bowl Champ: Report

Former New England Patriots are headed to the Miami Dolphins at a rapid pace. The latest to make the move from one AFC East power to its divisional rival is Elandon Roberts.

Per ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, Roberts has agreed to terms with the Dolphins.

Dolphins agreed to a deal with former Patriots LB Elandon Roberts, per source. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 18, 2020

This news comes on the heels of former Patriots Kyle Van Noy and Ted Karras also agreeing to leave the Patriots for the Dolphins. The obvious connection to the Dolphins for former Patriots is Miami’s new head coach Brian Flores. He is the Patriots’ former linebackers coach and his relationship with players was obviously a strong one.