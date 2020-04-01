Jon Jones Finally Breaks Silence About Latest Legal Issues

UFC superstar Jon Jones released a statement on Tuesday about his latest legal issues. Jones, 32, reached a plea deal after being charged with a DWI and firearm violations after an early morning arrest on March 26 in Albuquerque, N.M.

Per MMA Junkie, Jones issued a statement through his management team. In the statement, Jones accepts full responsibility for his actions and also expresses being disappointed with the choices he made during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The full text of the statement has been provided below per MMA Junkie.

“While we all work to understand and cope with stress and uncertainties surrounding the current state of our world, I want to express how truly disappointed I am that I have become the source of a negative headline again, especially during these trying times,” Jones said.

“I am disappointed for letting down the people I care about the most – my family, friends and my fans,” Jones said. “This morning I entered into a plea deal with the Albuquerque DA’s office. I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I know that I have some personal work to do to which involves the unhealthy relationship I have with alcohol.”

“I have dedicated so much time and energy to improve my community, and I will not allow this personal setback to hinder my work within the community when we need it most,” Jones said. “I truly appreciate the support I have received from the community of Albuquerque and all my fans around the world. I very much look forward to putting this behind me. Thank you all for your continued love and support and please take care of yourselves.”

Jones Has Rebounded From Similar Things Before

Jones is basically undefeated in the UFC. His lone loss was via disqualification back in 2009 against Matt Hamill in a fight he was dominating.

But Jones has seen a ton of self-created adversity over the course of his fighting career. In 2015, Jones was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Albuquerque in which he fled the scene. Jones later turned himself in to police. The UFC subsequently stripped Jones of his title and suspended him. Ultimately, Jones pleaded guilty to the charge of leaving the scene of an accident and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

That’s just one of the many incidents Jones has been involved with over the years, though it’s important to note that it’s also probably the most major one.

Despite those setbacks, Jones has remained the No. 1 MMA fighter in the world for over a decade. His last victory was a hard-fought unanimous decision over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

