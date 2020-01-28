Jon Jones’ Issues Outside Octagon Make Him More Relatable

Can you imagine following Jon Jones’ UFC career without all the stuff that happened outside the Octagon to make him seem just as human as you and me?

I’m not sure I can.

Jones, 32, from Rochester, N.Y., is easily the most dominant force of the last decade in MMA. He’s won 13 straight UFC title fights. He’s beaten a slew of excellent competitors. Heck, he hasn’t even lost since way back in 2009 when he was disqualified in a fight he was dominating for using illegal 12-6 elbow strikes on Matt Hamill.

Critically speaking, Jones’ greatness as an MMA fighter is undeniable.

But there’s been plenty for the critics to nitpick about Jones’ life outside the cage. And maybe that’s something that should be looked at in a little different way headed into his UFC 247 bout against Dominick Reyes on Feb. 8 in Houston.

But before we get there, let’s have an honest look at Jones’ past transgressions.

A Concise as Possible History of Jones’ Mischievous Past

Jones’ long and winding road is well-documented by ESPN.com’s Jeff Wagenheim, but the highlights of his most mischievous incidents outside the Octagon follow below.

In 2012, Jones was taken into custody in Binghamton, New York, after wrecking his car and refusing to allow the police to administer a sobriety test. Jones later pleaded guilty to DUI, was levied a $1,000 fine by the court and had his license suspended for six months.

Later that year, Jones declined a short-notice fight against Chael Sonnen after Sonnen’s original opponent Dan Henderson suffered a pre-fight injury. UFC 151 was subsequently canceled, and UFC president Dana White blamed Jones’ team for not encouraging him to take the fight.

In 2014, Jones and Daniel Cormier got into a scuffle in a hotel lobby in Las Vegas while doing promotional work for their upcoming fight at UFC 178. Jones and Cormier were subsequently kept away from each other after for the rest of the day, including when they are interviewed on SportsCenter. During that interview, Cormier said he wanted to spit in his opponent’s face to which Jones responded: “You know that I would absolutely kill you if you did something like that, right?”

In 2015, Jones tested positive for the main metabolite found in cocaine. It happened outside the 30-day in-competition testing window, so it didn’t cause UFC 182 to be canceled. However, Jones checked into a rehab facility for a total of one day, was fined $25,000 by the UFC and told Fox Sports in an interview afterward: “I’m not a cocaine addict by any means or even a frequent user. I just made a really dumb decision and got caught.”

Later that year, Jones was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Albuquerque, N.M., where Jones lives and trains. He fled the scene which included a pregnant woman from the other vehicle being injured. Jones turned himself in to police later that day. The UFC subsequently stripped Jones of his UFC light heavyweight championship and suspended the fighter. Ultimately, Jones pleaded guilty to the charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

In 2016, Jones violated probation and was cited by police in Albuquerque for five charges related to drag racing. Jones was ordered by the court to enroll in anger management and driver education courses.

Later that year, Jones was flagged by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for a potential doping violation. His fight against Cormier at UFC 200 was canceled. Jones was later issued a one-year ban by USADA for testing positive for some metabolites found in Tadalafil, an erectile dysfunction medication that Jones acknowledged he had used. Jones was stripped of his interim UFC title.

After Jones returned to the UFC in 2017 to defeat Cormier in the rescheduled rematch at UFC 214, USADA released that Jones had tested positive for the anabolic steroid Turinabol one day before the fight. The California State Athletic Commission overturned his knockout win to a no contest, and Jones was again suspended, this time for 15 months.

Jones returned to the UFC again in 2018 to face Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 in the rematch of what most considered Jones’ toughest win back in 2013. But USADA again found trace amounts of the anabolic steroid Jones had already been suspended for in 2016 and the Nevada Athletic Commission refused to license Jones for the fight.

Because USADA found the trace amounts to be reasonable and atypical residues from the prior offense, and because Jones agreed to more testing, UFC 232 was moved during fight week from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. That had never happened before and will likely never happen again.

So yeah, that’s a pretty rough stretch.