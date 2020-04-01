Analyst Blasts ‘Big Mouthed’ Browns Star Odell Beckham

When it comes to polarizing figures in the NFL, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tops the list of players who can inspire a reaction — even when he hasn’t done anything to elicit that emotion.

The Browns traded for Beckham in a blockbuster deal last offseason with the Giants, but he did not live up to the wild expectations set for him. Beckham finished his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. However, Beckham was injured for the majority of the season, limiting the chemistry he could build with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Beckham has been linked to the 49ers, Patriots and Jets this offseason through various reports, but there has been no concrete evidence that the Browns would be willing to deal their star pass-catcher, especially if the price wasn’t right. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam made it seem certain that they’re expecting OBJ back in the orange and brown next season.

“Absolutely,’’ Haslam said, per cleveland.com. “Odell is extremely talented. He was hampered by the groin injury. Listen, he could have done some things better and we could have done some things better. I think Kevin [Stefanski] is very excited to have Odell on the team. The surgery went well, he’s rehabbing and we look forward to having him and being a big, big producer for the team this year.”

Jason Whitlock: Contenders Staying Away From Odell Beckham

On FS1’s Speak for Yourself, host Jason Whitlock went after Beckham, breaking down why there’s no market for the outspoken wide receiver.

“I think for teams that are interested in winning and winning right now, Odell Beckham Jr. has very little value,” Whitlock said on FOX Sports 1. “Odell Beckham Jr.’s not all in on football. He costs too much money, he’s not as great a player as everyone’s made him out to be. He’s benefitted from a league that has gone soft. He’s undersized, he’s got a big mouth. He makes some spectacular catches, but he doesn’t contribute to a winning environment.

“I think teams are going to be more hesitant to get involved with those guys and Odell Beckham Jr., to me, is exhibit A, B, C and O, B and J. He is the prime example of a guy you don’t want anywhere near your football team if you’re trying to win a championship.”

.@WhitlockJason isn't surprised that teams aren't interested in trading for OBJ. "I think for teams who are interested in winning and winning right now, OBJ has very little value."#SFYin60 pic.twitter.com/cR6jbhK4HT — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) March 30, 2020

Latest OBJ Rumor Dispelled by Insider

Beckham’s name has continued to pop up in rumors this offseason, with the NFC champion 49ers being the latest team gaining steam as a possible landing spot. But noted NFL insider Jay Glazer debunked any notion of OBJ heading west in his latest Q&A Mailbag column for The Athletic.

“Nope. No truth to that. Sorry, gang,” Glazer wrote responding to a question on the possible trade. “I know the 49ers loved him but they are trying to rebuild draft capital, not give up draft capital.”

Another insider, Ian Rapoport, provided a unique reason on NFL Now why he believes Beckham is staying put, which has to do with the Browns new uniform reveal.

“As the Cleveland Browns get set to unveil some new uniforms in April, they’ve done some of the shoots. Very confidential — hopefully for them nothing leaks, everybody hates that,” Rapoport said. “But among the players very, very involved in their uniform reveal is Odell Beckham Jr. So if you wondered if this organization is planning him for 2020, the answer very clearly is, yes.”

READ NEXT: Browns Sign Former Super Bowl Champion Defensive End