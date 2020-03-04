Odell Beckham Trade Rumors Extinguished by Insider

Even in the offseason, Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. finds himself in constant trade rumors after a tumultuous first season in the orange and brown.

Cleveland traded for Beckham in a blockbuster deal last offseason, but the experiment didn’t exactly go as planned. Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him catching passes from Baker Mayfield, finishing with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. He only eclipsed 100 yards twice.

That lack of production, strange press conferences and overall strenuous relationship with the team led to many rumors of Beckham demanding a trade — which he put to bed in a statement to reporters toward the end of the season.

“It is old. I am not going anywhere. I will be here,” Beckham told reporters in December. “We are going to figure this thing out. It is just too special to leave. All these people, it is just easy to talk about and it is cop out. It is an easy thing to do and cause a little controversy and a little friction. … It is just done. It is time to just put it to bed. I am going to be here. There is nothing more to talk about.”

While rumors have Beckham going to New England or even Green Bay to pair up with veteran, elite quarterbacks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said there’s no reason to believe OBJ will be changing uniforms anytime soon.

Rapoport provided a unique reason on NFL Now why he believes Beckham is staying put, which has to do with the Browns new uniform reveal.

“As the Cleveland Browns get set to unveil some new uniforms in April, they’ve done some of the shoots. Very confidential — hopefully for them nothing leaks, everybody hates that,” Rapoport said. “But among the players very, very involved in their uniform reveal is Odell Beckham Jr. So if you wondered if this organization is planning him for 2020, the answer very clearly is, yes. Because he is going to — among other reasons — going to model their new uniforms. Throw all that into a big pile when you consider that Odell also is probably going to be more involved in the offseason program than he has been and much healthier than he has been. It sounds like he will be a Brown in 2020.”

From NFL Now: One more reason to believe WR Odell Beckham will be on the #Browns in 2020? He's being featured in their looming (and secret) uniform reveal in April. pic.twitter.com/PRkpMd3Eq8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2020

Odell Beckham Optimistic for Next Season With Browns

Beckham had offseason surgery to repair a core muscle that bugged him all season, preventing him from consistently practicing at full strength and building chemistry with Mayfield. During an interview with Complex Sports, Beckham sounded bullish on his future with the Browns.

“I’m always optimistic and looking on the brighter side of things,” Beckham said. “And I’m hoping that it’s a tremendous season for us. We were so close last year, but yet so far away, and it shows you how being so close can land you from 10-6 to 6-10, you know? It’s really a game of inches. So it’s just little things we need to correct. I’m excited about the opportunity, excited to work on it.”

