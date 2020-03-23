Chiefs Agree to Deal With Former Texans, XFL Quarterback: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs, currently with the least amount of salary cap space in the NFL, have felt the subsequent financial implications during the opening week of NFL free agency. To date, the defending Super Bowl champions have made only two signings, former New York Giants CB/ST Antonio Hamilton and G/T Mike Remmers.

Per Kenny Zuckerman, the agent of former St. Louis Battlehawks QB Jordan Ta’amu, the Chiefs have added another player to the roster, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with the now ex-XFL quarterback.

Prior to the XFL canceling the remainder of its season on March 20 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ta’amu posted a strong showing in limited action, per Chiefs Wire:

Ta’amu recorded the highest completion percentage in the XFL (72%) while recording third-most passing yards (1,050). He threw five touchdowns and two interceptions in five games. He also had the most rushing yards of any quarterback with 41 carries for 217 yards and a score.

After going undrafted in 2019, the Ole Miss alum spent a brief stint with the Houston Texans last August before being released shortly thereafter. The 22-year-old playmaker caught on with the newly reformed XFL with the St. Louis franchise in November before being named the team’s starter in January. He now joins Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne and Kyle Shurmur on the Chiefs roster heading into the offseason.

