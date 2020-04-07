Dak Prescott Telling Cowboys to Sign Dez Bryant After Workout?

Dak Prescott isn’t just going to bat for Dez Bryant — he’s supposedly swinging hard.

According to 105.3 The Fan’s Jeff Cavanaugh, who received a text from team insider Bryan Broaddus, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is campaigning for Bryant’s return following their latest throwing session.

“I got a text from someone who said Dak is telling people that Dez looks good and should be on a team,” Cavanaugh relayed Monday.



Prescott’s apparent endorsement comes after he was “dropping dimes” to the free-agent receiver in a video shared to Twitter by Bryant’s longtime trainer, respected WRs coach David Robinson. In reality, Dak was tossing to an uncovered Dez running elementary routes in a controlled environment.

But Prescott’s opinion regarding Bryant’s hopeful Cowboys comeback certainly carries weight, especially if he grabbed the ear of those within the organization. The two-time Pro Bowl passer is the third star player to support Dez’s endeavor, joining defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and WR Amari Cooper, both of whom went public.

“If 88, the X factor, wants a shot we gotta give him a shot,” Lawrence said in January. “Cowboys are home to Dez and he’s always accepted in my book.”

“Yeah, of course, I want to play with him,” Cooper said last month. “I would have some questions for him; I’ve never had double-digit TDs in the NFL. Just that he was able to do that in the NFL, I know that I can learn something from him.”

What began as a pipedream has slowly garnered traction, and not only because Bryant’s peers are in his corner. The Cowboys do need a third receiver after losing Randall Cobb to the Houston Texans and Tavon Austin to the open market, where he remains. They, too, could use a bonafide TE considering fairly-unproven Blake Jarwin is penciled atop the depth chart.

Owner/general manager Jerry Jones himself acknowledged the distinct possibility of a Bryant reunion.

“I have been thinking about it a lot in the shower,” Jones said aboard his bus during February’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “It should not be dismissed. I’m thinking about it.”

Dez Enjoyed ‘Great Workout’ with Dak and Friends [LOOK]

Prior to their most recent session, Bryant, Prescott, and a few other NFLers, including Cowboys WR Lance Lenoir and WR Fred Brown, who was Prescott’s teammate at Mississippi State, hit an undisclosed outdoor field for a non-socially-distanced workout.

@dak lance Fred .. we got great work in today pic.twitter.com/JUIgLbjicI — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 2, 2020

@dak and myself just finished a great workout session.. picked up where we left off — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 2, 2020

Bryant and Prescott last shared an NFL field together in 2017, the former’s final year in silver and blue, when he made 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns across all 16 starts. Bryant was released by the Cowboys in April 2018, and save for a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints — he tore his Achilles’ during his first practice — he’s been out of football since.

