DeMarcus Lawrence Vigorously Endorses Dez Bryant Returning to Cowboys

DeMarcus Lawrence can speak for his teammates when he says the Dallas Cowboys would welcome Dez Bryant back with open arms.

Amid a recent AMA (“Ask Me Anything”) with fans on the Bleacher Report app, Lawrence addressed Bryant’s interest in returning to the Cowboys, who, he believes, should indulge the former All-Pro wide receiver.

“If 88, the X factor, wants a shot we gotta give him a shot,” Lawrence said. “Cowboys are home to Dez and he’s always accepted in my book.”

Asked at the conclusion of the chat who, in general, he’d add to the squad, Tank doubled down on Dez.

“I’d say bring Dez Bryant back. 88 is always welcome here,” he said.

His remarks come a week after Bryant, admittedly “hungry” for an NFL comeback, shared on Twitter his “dream goals” — a list of three preferred landing spots, including the team with which he spent eight years and scored 73 touchdowns.

My dream goals… I want to suit up in the blue and silver…the black and gold or black and purple… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 24, 2020

Blue and silver, obviously, represents the Cowboys. Black and purple signifies the Baltimore Ravens, whom Bryant rebuffed following his April 2018 release from Dallas. There’s some confusion as to black and gold; some think he meant the Pittsburgh Steelers while others believe it’s the New Orleans Saints, who signed Dez to a one-year contract in November 2018. (Bryant tore his Achilles’ tendon in his first Saints practice.)

Prior to that tweet, the free-agent receiver implored Dallas to bring him back in the contributor role vacated by tight end Jason Witten, who reportedly could follow former Cowboys head coach-turned-Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett to the Big Apple.

In a one-on-one interview with SI.com’s Mike Fisher last month, Bryant explained that he’s “more serious than ever” about a second stint in North Texas. He’s long maintained, and again reaffirmed to Fisher, that he’s hard at work training for re-entry into the league.

But the Cowboys still hold a special place in his heart, and Bryant can envision himself throwing up the X now that Garrett — his longtime foil — is no longer in the building.

The three-time Pro Bowler doesn’t believe he’d be limited, physically or otherwise, if he were to re-sign with the club, “because (coach Jason) Garrett is gone. But I know I would respect my role – and make a huge impact.”

Give me the role they gave witten.. no shot at witten ..let me play with zeke pollard Gallup cooper Cobb jarwin…… think about it.. in the mean time I’m working — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 19, 2020

Despite star WR Amari Cooper veering toward unrestricted free agency, and fellow pass-catchers Randall Cobb and Tavon Austin also slated to reach the open market, the Cowboys have given no indication they’re seriously considering a Dez reunion.

Regardless, the 31-year-old has steadily posted multiple videos to Twitter where he’s shown running routes and making routine, one-handed grabs. He looks to own a clean bill of health and, at this juncture, is merely waiting for his phone to ring.

WR @DezBryant last week working on several different routes with @drobalwayzopen:pic.twitter.com/P9sNcbx3p2 — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) February 1, 2020

Lawrence Touches on Variety of Other Subjects

Bryant was among a smorgasbord of topics that Lawrence delved into, such as what went wrong in 2019 and what he looks to correct in 2020.

“The commitment and the overtime you have to put into a sport like this,” he said, via Bleacher Report. “Being able to see firsthand how this game can take a toll on you and your family. I’d say we have to focus in and focus as a team.”

And the Cowboys’ sweeping coaching changes:

“Just like players getting older, coaches and schemes get older and wash out,” he said. “It’s all about what the organization is looking for.”

And — it wouldn’t be complete without — his opinion on the New York Giants’ future:

“Well, my guy, only thing I can say is as long as my career prolongs I don’t think it’s looking good for the Giants,” he said.

Lawrence went on to name defensive end Tyrone Crawford as his best friend on the Cowboys, Aaron Rodgers as his favorite quarterback to sack, and picked the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

