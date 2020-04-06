Video Emerges of Cowboys’ Dak Prescott ‘Dropping Dimes’ to Dez Bryant [WATCH]

Last week, free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant posted a photo following a “great workout session” in an undisclosed Texas location that featured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The two were back in the lab Monday — and there’s video to show for it. Courtesy of David Robinson, a respected WRs coach who’s long trained Bryant, Prescott can be seen “dropping dimes” to an uncovered Dez running a series of routes.

Check it out:

@DezBryant in the lab 🔬 w/ @dak.

Stayin ready so we don’t have to get ready! pic.twitter.com/qET3groSbI — David Robinson (@drobalwayzopen) April 6, 2020

Bryant and Prescott last shared an NFL field together in 2017, the former’s final year in silver and blue, when he made 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns across all 16 starts. Bryant was released by the Cowboys in April 2018, and save for a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints — he tore his Achilles’ during his first practice — he’s been out of football since.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Bryant Intensifies Push to Rejoin Dallas

Now fully healthy and hard at work toward a professional comeback, Bryant is yet again demonstrating his desire to reunite with the Cowboys. He’s tried everything to get into the Joneses’ good graces. Twitter missives weren’t enough, so he personally texted the team’s vice president, Stephen Jones.

Hints became statements, and those statements essentially devolved into begging, going so far to say, publically, that a second tour of Dallas duty is a “dream goal.”

Bryant was even offering to switch to tight end, literally and figuratively occupying the secondary-contributor role vacated by Jason Witten, who bolted to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

What began as a pipedream has slowly garnered traction, and not just because Bryant’s peers are going to bat. The Cowboys do need a third receiver after losing Randall Cobb to the Houston Texans and Tavon Austin to the open market, where he remains. They, too, could use a bonafide TE considering fairly-unproven Blake Jarwin is penciled atop the depth chart.

Owner/general manager Jerry Jones himself acknowledged the distinct possibility of a Bryant reunion.

“I have been thinking about it a lot in the shower,” Jones said aboard his bus during February’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “It should not be dismissed. I’m thinking about it.”

READ NEXT: ‘Anticipation’ for Cowboys to Open Season in New Rival Stadium

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL